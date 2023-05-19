NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 19, 2023--

CI&T (NYSE: CINT, “Company”), a global digital specialist, today announces its results for the first quarter of 2023 (1Q23) in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS). For comparison purposes, we refer to the results for the first quarter of 2022 (1Q22).

First Quarter of 2023 Operating and Financial Highlights

  • Net Revenue was R$610.0 million, an increase of 24.0% compared to 1Q22 or a 24.3% growth at constant currency.
  • The number of clients with annual revenue above R$1 million in the last twelve months grew from 110 in 1Q22 to 180 in 1Q23.
  • Net Profit was R$52.4 million compared to R$29.2 million in 1Q22, a 79.2% increase year over year.
  • Adjusted EBITDA was R$116.5 million, a 37.9% growth year-over-year, equivalent to an Adjusted EBITDA margin of 19.1%.
  • Adjusted Net Profit was R$67.2 million, 70% higher than 1Q22, with an Adjusted Net Profit margin of 11.0%.
  • Cash generated from operating activities was R$116.5 million in 1Q23, compared to a cash consumption of R$47.0 million in 1Q22.
  • CI&T ended 1Q23 with 6,522 CI&Ters, compared to 6,435 at the end of 1Q22.

Cesar Gon, founder and CEO of CI&T, commented, “I'm glad to kick off this cloudy 2023 with solid results from top to bottom, demonstrating our agility in maintaining a lean structure and adapting to changes in the external market environment.

“At the same time, I believe that we are on the verge of probably the most disruptive moment in the history of computers on Earth. AI is a transformative technology with real-world applications and rapid advancements. And we, at CI&T, are moving thoughtfully fast with our clients, co-creating the future in this new chapter of innovation and endless possibilities.”

Comments on the 1Q23 financial performance

The net revenue was R$610.0 million in 1Q23, an increase of 24.0% compared to 1Q22, or a 24.3% net revenue growth at constant currency. We experienced growth in net revenue across all regions we operate in compared to the same period last year.

The cost of services provided in 1Q23 reached R$407.9 million, 24.0% higher in relation to 1Q22, and the gross profit was R$202.1 million. The Adjusted Gross Profit in 1Q23 was R$213.9 million, an increase of 23.4% compared to 1Q22, and the Adjusted Gross Profit margin was 35.1%, in line with 1Q22.

In 1Q23, selling, general and administrative (SG&A), and other operating expenses were R$116.5 million, 15.8% higher when compared to 1Q22, mainly attributed to an increase in personnel expenses, and higher amortization of intangible assets from the acquired Companies. As a percentage of revenue, SG&A and other expenses decreased to 19.1% in 1Q23 from 20.4% in 1Q22, as planned, since SG&A are mainly fixed expenses.

Depreciation and amortization expenses totaled R$25.1 million in 1Q23, 29.2% higher than in 1Q22, as a result of an increase in the amortization of intangible assets from acquired companies, from R$7.6 million in 1Q22 to R$12.7 million in 1Q23.

In 1Q23, the Adjusted EBITDA was R$116.5 million, 37.9% higher compared to 1Q22. Adjusted EBITDA margin was 19.1% in the quarter, an increase of 1.9 percentage points compared to 1Q22, mainly due to the dilution of SG&A expenses.

In 1Q23, net financial expenses were R$20.0 million, 19.5% higher than 1Q22, mainly driven by a higher debt position, an increase in interest rates, and a negative foreign exchange (FX) variation in the period. In 1Q23, the reported net FX loss was R$2.2 million, while in 1Q22 it was a net FX gain of R$ 1.3 million. In 1Q23, income tax expense was R$11.7 million, a reduction of 23.4% in relation to 1Q22.

The net profit was R$52.4 million in 1Q23, 79.2% higher than in 1Q22. Adjusted Net Profit was R$67.2 million, an increase of 70% over 1Q22. The Adjusted Net Profit margin increased 3 percentage points, from 8.0% in 1Q22 to 11.0% in 1Q23, mainly as a result of a reduction in SG&A expenses as a percentage of revenue and lower income tax expense.

Business Outlook

We expect our net revenue in the second quarter of 2023 to be at least R$570 million compared to net revenue of R$525 million in the second quarter of 2022, a 9% growth on a reported basis.

For the full year of 2023, we are maintaining our net revenue growth in the range of 13% to 17% year-over-year, assuming a constant currency outlook. In addition, we estimate our Adjusted EBITDA margin to be at least 19% for the full year of 2023.

These expectations are forward-looking statements and actual results may differ materially. See “Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Statements” below.

Share Repurchase Program

On May 17, 2023, the Board of Directors approved a share repurchase program, pursuant to which CI&T may repurchase up to 1.5 million of its outstanding class A common shares in the next 12 months. The program was approved taking into consideration the Company's commitments to deliver shares under its stock-based compensation plan and M&A transactions.

Conference Call Information

Cesar Gon, Bruno Guicardi, Stanley Rodrigues, and Eduardo Galvão will host a video conference call to discuss the 1Q23 financial and operating results on May 19, at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time / 9:00 a.m. BRT. The earnings call can be accessed at the Company’s Investor Relations website at https://investors.ciandt.com or at the following link: https://youtube.com/live/u-QkX4MFGjA?feature=share

About CI&T

CI&T (NYSE:CINT) is a global digital specialist, a partner in AI powered digital transformation and efficiency for 100+ large enterprises and fast growth clients. As digital natives, CI&T brings a 28-year track record of accelerating business impact through complete and scalable digital solutions. With a global presence in nine countries with a nearshore delivery model, CI&T provides strategy, data science, design, and engineering, unlocking top-line growth, improving customer experience and driving operational efficiency. Recognized by Forrester as a Leader in Modern Application Development Services, CI&T is the Employer of Choice for more than 6,500 professionals.

Basis of accounting and functional currency

CI&T maintains its books and records in Brazilian reais, the presentation currency for its unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements, and the functional currency of our operations in Brazil. CI&T prepares its unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements in accordance with IFRS, as issued by the IASB, and International Financial Reporting Standard No 34—Interim Financial Reporting (“IAS 34”).

Non-IFRS Financial Measures

We regularly monitor certain financial and operating metrics to evaluate our business, measure our performance, identify trends affecting our business, formulate financial projections and make strategic decisions. These non-IFRS financial measures include Adjusted Gross Profit, Adjusted Gross Profit Margin, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, Adjusted Net Profit, Adjusted Net Profit Margin, Net Revenue at Constant Currency, and Net Revenue Growth at Constant Currency, and should be considered in addition to results prepared in accordance with IFRS, but not as substitutes for IFRS results. In addition, our calculation of these non-IFRS financial measures may differ from those used by other companies, and therefore comparability may be limited. These non-IFRS financial measures are provided as additional information to enhance investors’ overall understanding of our operations’ historical and current financial performance.

CI&T is not providing a quantitative reconciliation of forward-looking Non-IFRS Net Revenue Growth at Constant Currency and Adjusted EBITDA to the most directly comparable IFRS measure because it is unable to reasonably predict the ultimate outcome of certain significant items without unreasonable efforts. These items include but are not limited to, stock-based compensation expenses, acquisition-related expenses, the tax effect of non-IFRS adjustments, foreign currency exchange (gains)/losses, and other items. These items are uncertain, depend on various factors, and could have a material impact on IFRS-reported results for the guidance period.

We calculate Net Revenue at Constant Currency and Net Revenue Growth at Constant Currency by translating Net Revenue from entities reporting in foreign currencies into Brazilian reais using the comparable foreign currency exchange average rates from the prior period to show changes in our revenue without giving effect to period-to-period currency fluctuations. In calculating Adjusted Gross Profit, we exclude cost components unrelated to the direct management of our services. For the periods herein, the adjustments applied were: (i) depreciation and amortization related to costs of services provided; and (ii) stock-based compensation expenses.

In calculating Adjusted EBITDA, we exclude components unrelated to the direct management of our services. For the periods herein, the adjustments were: (i) stock-based compensation expenses; (ii) government grants related to tax reimbursement in the Chinese subsidiary; and (iii) acquisition-related expenses, including present value adjustment on accounts payable for business combination, consulting expenses, and retention packages.

In calculating Adjusted Net Profit, we exclude components unrelated to the direct management of our services. For the periods herein, the adjustments applied were acquisition-related expenses, including amortization of intangible assets from acquired companies, present value adjustment on accounts payable for business combination, consulting expenses, and retention packages.

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements, which include but are not limited to: the statements under “Business outlook,” including expectations relating to revenues and other financial or business metrics; statements regarding relationships with clients; and any other statements of expectation or belief. The words “believe,” “will,” “may,” “may have,” “would,” “estimate,” “continues,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “plans,” “expects,” “budget,” “scheduled,” “forecasts” and similar words are intended to identify estimates and forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Forward-looking statements represent our management's beliefs and assumptions only as of the date of this press release. You should read this press release with the understanding that our actual future results may be materially different from what we expect. These statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to differ materially from results expressed or implied in this press release. Such risk factors include, but are not limited to, those related to: the current and future impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the ongoing war in Ukraine and economic sanctions imposed by Western economies over Russia on our business and industry; the effects of competition on our business; uncertainty regarding the demand for and market utilization of our services; the ability to maintain or acquire new client relationships; general business and economic conditions; our ability to successfully integrate the recent-acquired companies; and our ability to successfully execute our growth strategy and strategic plans. Additional information concerning these and other risks and uncertainties are contained in the “Risk Factors” section of CI&T's annual report on Form 20-F. Additional information will be made available in our annual reports on Form 20-F, and other filings and reports that CI&T may file from time to time with the SEC. Except as required by law, CI&T assumes no obligation and does not intend to update these forward-looking statements or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

Unaudited condensed consolidated statement of profit or loss

 

(In thousands of Brazilian Reais)

 

 

March 31,

 

March 31,

 

2023

 

2022

 

 

 

 

Net Revenue

609,991

 

 

491,872

 

Costs of services provided

(407,861

)

 

(328,992

)

Gross Profit

202,130

 

 

162,880

 

 

 

 

 

Selling expenses

(45,554

)

 

(35,129

)

General and administrative expenses

(71,222

)

 

(64,921

)

Impairment loss on trade receivables and contract assets

(1,605

)

 

(1,066

)

Other income (expenses) net

324

 

 

(515

)

Operating expenses net

(118,057

)

 

(101,631

)

 

 

 

 

Operating profit before financial income and tax

84,073

 

 

61,249

 

 

 

 

 

Finance income

20,664

 

 

69,582

 

Finance cost

(40,632

)

 

(86,294

)

Net finance costs

(19,968

)

 

(16,712

)

 

 

 

 

Profit before Income tax

64,105

 

 

44,537

 

 

 

 

 

Current

(14,780

)

 

(5,408

)

Deferred

3,057

 

 

(9,906

)

Total Income tax expense

(11,723

)

 

(15,314

)

 

 

 

 

Net profit for the period

52,382

 

 

29,223

 

 

 

 

 

Earnings per share

 

 

 

Earnings per share – basic (in R$)

0.39

 

 

0.22

 

Earnings per share – diluted (in R$)

0.38

 

 

0.22

 

Unaudited condensed consolidated statements of financial position

 

(In thousands of Brazilian Reais)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Assets

March 31,
2023

 

December 31,
2022

 

Liabilities and equity

March 31,
2023

 

December 31,
2022

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

251,550

 

185,727

 

Suppliers and other payables

21,542

 

 

33,376

 

Financial Investments

93,884

 

96,299

 

Loans and borrowings

233,583

 

 

231,296

 

Trade receivables

445,455

 

501,671

 

Lease liabilities

19,922

 

 

21,539

 

Contract assets

232,459

 

217,250

 

Salaries and welfare charges

251,801

 

 

260,156

 

Recoverable taxes

15,051

 

7,619

 

Accounts payable for business combination

72,005

 

 

71,650

 

Tax assets

1,256

 

2,959

 

Derivatives - hedge accounting

40,052

 

 

35,169

 

Derivatives - hedge accounting

30,698

 

19,637

 

Derivatives

450

 

 

4,109

 

Derivatives

9,240

 

11,194

 

Tax liabilities

8,246

 

 

3,890

 

Other assets

31,856

 

38,269

 

Other taxes payable

13,040

 

 

14,382

 

Total current assets

1,111,449

 

1,080,625

 

Contract liability

20,491

 

 

32,136

 

 

 

 

 

 

Other liabilities

50,745

 

 

47,501

 

Recoverable taxes

3,644

 

3,624

 

Total current liabilities

731,877

 

 

755,204

 

Deferred tax assets

37,848

 

35,138

 

 

 

 

 

Judicial deposits

9,710

 

9,819

 

Loans and borrowings

714,741

 

 

742,935

 

Restricted cash - Escrow account and indemnity asset

30,459

 

31,552

 

Lease liabilities

37,036

 

 

41,269

 

Other assets

3,637

 

3,654

 

Provisions

12,074

 

 

12,347

 

Property, plant and equipment

52,032

 

55,266

 

Accounts payable for business combination

132,681

 

 

133,299

 

Intangible assets and goodwill

1,719,226

 

1,750,898

 

Other liabilities

2,929

 

 

3,530

 

Right-of-use assets

50,402

 

56,187

 

Total non-current liabilities

899,461

 

 

933,380

 

Total non-current assets

1,906,958

 

1,946,138

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Equity

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Share capital

37

 

 

37

 

 

 

 

 

 

Share premium

946,173

 

 

946,173

 

 

 

 

 

 

Capital reserves

209,093

 

 

203,218

 

 

 

 

 

 

Profit reserves

304,255

 

 

251,873

 

 

 

 

 

 

Other comprehensive income

(72,489

)

 

(63,122

)

 

 

 

 

 

Total equity

1,387,069

 

 

1,338,179

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total assets

3,018,407

 

3,026,763

 

Total equity and liabilities

3,018,407

 

 

3,026,763

 

Unaudited condensed consolidated statement of cash flows

 

(In thousands of Brazilian Reais)

 

 

March 31, 2023

 

March 31, 2022

 

 

 

 

Cash flows from operating activities

 

 

 

Net profit for the period

52,382

 

 

29,223

 

Adjustments for:

 

 

 

Depreciation and amortization

25,053

 

 

19,390

 

Gain/loss on the sale of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets

(95

)

 

1,926

 

Interest, monetary variation and exchange rate changes

22,085

 

 

4,488

 

Interest and exchange variation on accounts payable for business combinations

1,445

 

 

(11,628

)

Exchange variation on escrow account related to Somo acquisition

67

 

 

3,123

 

Interest on lease

1,179

 

 

2,146

 

Unrealized gain on financial instruments

(4,544

)

 

(4,487

)

Income tax expenses

11,723

 

 

15,314

 

Reversal of impairment losses on trade receivables

(89

)

 

(1,194

)

Impairment losses on contract assets

1,694

 

 

1,064

 

Provision for labor risks

(273

)

 

571

 

Stock-based plan

5,393

 

 

1,239

 

Income on financial investments

(193

)

 

-

 

Present value adjustment - accounts payable for business combination

1,589

 

 

-

 

Others

41

 

 

-

 

Variation in operating assets and liabilities

 

 

 

Trade receivables

49,460

 

 

21,293

 

Contract assets

(18,900

)

 

(78,979

)

Recoverable taxes

245

 

 

(3,330

)

Tax assets

(11,281

)

 

(15,242

)

Judicial deposits

110

 

 

(3,022

)

Suppliers and other payables

(11,672

)

 

(31,279

)

Salaries and welfare charges

(7,628

)

 

15,553

 

Tax liabilities

-

 

 

(901

)

Other taxes payable

633

 

 

(682

)

Contract liabilities

(12,657

)

 

(2,021

)

Other receivables and payables, net

10,795

 

 

(9,529

)

Cash generated from (used in) operating activities

116,562

 

 

(46,964

)

Income tax paid

(6,808

)

 

(4,818

)

Interest paid on loans and borrowings

(15,534

)

 

(19,458

)

Interest paid on lease

(1,148

)

 

(1,479

)

Net cash from (used in) operating activities

93,072

 

 

(72,719

)

Cash flows from investment activities:

 

 

 

Acquisition of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets

(4,247

)

 

(8,295

)

Acquisition of subsidiary net of cash acquired - Somo

-

 

 

(265,137

)

Cash outflow on hedge accounting settlement

-

 

 

16,134

 

Redemption of financial investments

1,474

 

 

350,128

 

Net cash from (used in) investment activities

(2,773

)

 

92,830

 

Cash flows from financing activities:

 

 

 

Exercised stock options

478

 

 

5,128

 

Payment of lease liabilities

(5,919

)

 

(6,084

)

Settlement of derivatives

2,839

 

 

(381

)

Payment of loans and borrowings

(19,432

)

 

(38,506

)

Payment of investment obligations - Somo

(1,235

)

 

-

 

Net cash used in financing activities

(23,269

)

 

(39,843

)

Net increase/(decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

67,030

 

 

(19,732

)

Cash and cash equivalents as of January 1st

185,727

 

 

135,727

 

Exchange variation effect on cash and cash equivalents

(1,207

)

 

15,832

 

Cash and cash equivalents as of March 31

251,550

 

 

131,827

 

Reconciliation of Non-IFRS financial measures to comparable IFRS financial measures

 

Reconciliation of revenue growth as reported on an IFRS basis to revenue growth on a constant currency basis:

 

Net Revenue

(in BRL thousand)

1Q23

1Q22

Var.
 1Q23 x 1Q22

Net Revenue

609,991

491,872

24.0

%

Net Revenue at Constant Currency

621,193

499,617

24.3

%

As of this quarter, we present an enhanced classification of our revenue by industry verticals, encompassing more comprehensive and representative industry categories that better align with our evolving business trends.

Net Revenue by industry

(in BRL thousand)

1Q23

1Q22

Var.
 1Q23 x 1Q22

Financial Services

174,783

156,326

11.8

%

Consumer goods

116,156

104,369

11.3

%

Technology and telecommunications

125,060

68,056

83.8

%

Retail and industrial goods

75,814

73,222

3.5

%

Life sciences

63,281

62,893

0.6

%

Others

54,897

27,006

103.3

%

Total

609,992

491,872

24.0

%

Net Revenue by geography

(in BRL thousand)

1Q23

1Q22

Var.
 1Q23 x 1Q22

North America

263,386

203,940

29.1

%

Europe

73,726

37,589

96.1

%

LATAM (Latin America)

240,616

234,706

2.5

%

APJ (Asia, Pacific and Japan)

32,263

15,637

106.3

%

Total

609,991

491,872

24.0

%

Reconciliation of various income statement amounts from IFRS to non-IFRS measures for the three months ended March 31, 2023 and 2022:

Gross Profit

(in BRL thousand)

1Q23

1Q22

Var.

1Q23 x 1Q22

Net Revenue

609,991

 

491,872

 

24.0

%

Cost of Services

(407,861

)

(328,992

)

24.0

%

Gross Profit

202,130

 

162,880

 

24.1

%

Adjustments

 

 

 

Depreciation and amortization (cost of services provided)

9,410

 

9,318

 

1.0

%

Stock-based compensation

2,376

 

1,182

 

101.0

%

Adjusted Gross Profit

213,916

 

173,380

 

23.4

%

Adjusted Gross Profit Margin

35.1

%

35.2

%

-0.2p.p

Adjusted EBITDA

(in BRL thousand)

1Q23

1Q22

Var.
 1Q23 x 1Q22

Net profit for the period

52,382

 

29,223

 

79.2

%

Adjustments

 

 

 

Net financial cost

19,968

 

16,712

 

19.5

%

Income tax expense

11,723

 

15,314

 

-23.4

%

Depreciation and amortization

25,053

 

19,390

 

29.2

%

Stock-based compensation

5,393

 

1,239

 

335.3

%

Government grants

(140

)

(58

)

140.5

%

Acquisition-related expenses (1)

2,124

 

2,695

 

-21.2

%

Adjusted EBITDA

116,504

 

84,515

 

37.9

%

Adjusted EBITDA Margin

19.1

%

17.2

%

1.9p.p

(1)

Includes present value adjustment on accounts payable for business combination, consulting expenses and retention packages.

Net Profit

(in BRL thousand)

1Q23

1Q22

Var.
 1Q23 x 1Q22

Net profit for the period

52,382

 

29,223

 

79.2

%

Adjustments

 

 

 

Acquisition-related expenses (1)

14,836

 

10,323

 

43.7

%

Adjusted Net Profit (2)

67,218

 

39,546

 

70.0

%

Adjusted Net Profit Margin (2)

11.0

%

8.0

%

3p.p

(1)

Includes amortization of intangible assets from acquired companies, present value adjustment on accounts payable for business combination, consulting expenses and retention packages.

(2)

Adjustments' amounts are gross of tax. Tax effects on non-IFRS adjustments totaled (R$67) in 1Q23 and (R$24) in 1Q22.

 

Investor Relations Contact:

Eduardo Galvão

investors@ciandt.com
Media Relations Contact:

Zella Panossian

ciandt@illumepr

