CI&T (NYSE: CINT, “Company”), a global digital specialist, today announces its results for the second quarter of 2023 (2Q23) and the six months ended on June 30, 2023 (6M23) in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS). For comparison purposes, we refer to the results for the second quarter of 2022 (2Q22) and six months ended on June 30, 2022 (6M22).
Second Quarter of 2023 (2Q23) Operating and Financial Highlights
- Net Revenue was R$571.8 million, an increase of 8.9% compared to 2Q22 or a 9.2% growth at constant currency.
- The number of clients with annual revenue above R$1 million in the last twelve months grew from 127 in 2Q22 to 183 in 2Q23.
- Net Profit was R$47.8 million compared to R$26.0 million in 2Q22, a 84.0% increase year over year.
- Adjusted EBITDA reached R$114.2 million, an increase of 13.8% over 2Q22, equivalent to an Adjusted EBITDA margin of 20.0%.
- Adjusted Net Profit was R$63.1 million, 20.8% higher than 2Q22, with an Adjusted Net Profit margin of 11.0%.
Six months ended June 30, 2023 (6M23) Operating and Financial Highlights
- Net Revenue was R$1,181.8 million, an increase of 16.2% compared to 6M22 or a 16.4% growth at constant currency.
- Net Profit was R$100.2 million compared to R$55.2 million in 6M22, an 81.5% increase year over year.
- Adjusted EBITDA reached R$230.7 million, a 24.8% growth year-over-year, equivalent to an Adjusted EBITDA margin of 19.5%.
- Adjusted Net Profit was R$130.3 million, 42.0% higher than 6M22, with an Adjusted Net Profit margin of 11.0%.
- Cash generated from operating activities was R$117.6 million in 6M23, compared to a cash consumption of R$87.1 million in 6M22.
Cesar Gon, founder and CEO of CI&T, commented, "CI&T has been fortunate to participate in the first chapter of the digital revolution, as the creators of the LEAN DIGITAL book of knowledge for digital transformation. Now, I feel blessed to guide CI&T in co-authoring the next chapter of this revolution: a digital world powered by Artificial Intelligence.
The challenge with these revolutionary moments is that they tend to thrive in the fertile environment of startups and digital natives, but it takes years to make a relevant impact in the brownfield setting of large enterprises. These advancements need time to become enterprise-ready. They must reach a level of maturity to be translated into customer value within a framework of reliability, security, and privacy.
So, this is our ambition, and this is CI&T's vision: to make Hyper Digital enterprise-ready. Early results are promising, and we are enthusiastic about the potential to significantly enhance productivity, improve quality, and accelerate progress. The realm of artificial intelligence presents a new array of exciting opportunities."
Comments on the 2Q23 financial performance
The net revenue was R$571.8 million in 2Q23, an increase of 8.9% compared to 2Q22, or a 9.2% net revenue growth at constant currency. The geographic revenue distribution for the second quarter of 2023 was 45% from North America, 40% from Latam, 10% from Europe and 5% from Asia Pacific. Regarding industry verticals, financial services and consumer goods remain our most relevant markets, while technology and telecommunications have grown and gained relevance in our portfolio of clients.
The cost of services provided in 2Q23 was R$374.2 million, a 9.6% increase compared to 2Q22, and the gross profit was R$197.6 million. The Adjusted Gross Profit in 2Q23 was R$211.4 million, 9.3% higher compared to 2Q22, and the Adjusted Gross Profit margin was 37.0%, an increase of 0.2 percentage points over 2Q22.
In 2Q23, selling, general and administrative (SG&A), and other operating expenses were R$120.0 million, 1.6% lower than in 2Q22, mainly attributed to non-recurring M&A expenses in 2022. Depreciation and amortization expenses totaled R$23.1 million in 2Q23, a decrease of 4.7%, explained by the reduction of real estate property leases. Amortization of intangible assets from acquired companies was R$11.3 million in 2Q23, fairly stable year over year.
In 2Q23, the Adjusted EBITDA was R$114.2 million, 13.8% higher than in 2Q22. Adjusted EBITDA margin was 20% in the quarter, an increase of 0.9 percentage point compared to 2Q22, mainly due to lower SG&A expenses as a percentage of revenue.
In 2Q23, net financial expenses were R$18.5 million, 5.4% higher than in 2Q22, mainly driven by higher debt position and interest rates, combined with a negative foreign exchange (FX) variation in the comparable period. In 2Q23, the reported net FX loss was R$6.2 million, while in 2Q22, it was a net FX gain of R$ 13.3 million.
In 2Q23, income tax expense was R$11.3 million, a reduction of 37.3% compared to 2Q22, mainly due to the amortization of goodwill for tax purposes. The income tax paid (cash effect) was R$11.9 million, equivalent to a cash tax rate of 20.1%.
The net profit was R$47.8 million in 2Q23, 84% higher than in 2Q22. Adjusted Net Profit was R$63.1 million, an increase of 20.8% compared to 2Q22. The Adjusted Net Profit margin increased by 1.0 percentage points, from 10.0% in 2Q22 to 11.0% in 2Q23, mainly as a result of the dilution of SG&A expenses and lower income tax expense.
Business Outlook
We expect our net revenue in the third quarter of 2023 to be at least R$545 million at constant currency (R$525 million on a reported basis), a 2% decline compared to 3Q22.
For the full year of 2023, we are updating our business outlook. We expect our net revenue growth to be in the range of 4.0% to 8.0% year-over-year, assuming a constant currency outlook (average FX rate of 5.17 BRL/USD in 2022). In addition, we estimate our Adjusted EBITDA margin to be at least 19% for the full year of 2023.
These expectations are forward-looking statements and actual results may differ materially. See "Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Statements" below.
Share Repurchase Program
On May 17, 2023, the Board of Directors approved a share repurchase program, pursuant to which CI&T may repurchase up to 1.5 million of its outstanding class A common shares in the next 12 months. Such program is active and management expects to continue executing the share repurchase.
About CI&T
CI&T (NYSE:CINT) is a global digital specialist, a partner in AI powered digital transformation and efficiency for 100+ large enterprises and fast growth clients. As digital natives, CI&T brings a 28-year track record of accelerating business impact through complete and scalable digital solutions. With a global presence in nine countries with a nearshore delivery model, CI&T provides strategy, data science, design, and engineering, unlocking top-line growth, improving customer experience and driving operational efficiency. Recognized by Forrester as a Leader in Modern Application Development Services, CI&T is the Employer of Choice for more than 6,200 professionals.
Basis of accounting and functional currency
CI&T maintains its books and records in Brazilian reais, the presentation currency for its unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements, and the functional currency of our operations in Brazil. CI&T prepares its unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements in accordance with IFRS, as issued by the IASB, and International Financial Reporting Standard No 34—Interim Financial Reporting (“IAS 34”).
Non-IFRS Financial Measures
We regularly monitor certain financial and operating metrics to evaluate our business, measure our performance, identify trends affecting our business, formulate financial projections and make strategic decisions. These non-IFRS financial measures include Adjusted Gross Profit, Adjusted Gross Profit Margin, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, Adjusted Net Profit, Adjusted Net Profit Margin, Net Revenue at Constant Currency, and Net Revenue Growth at Constant Currency, and should be considered in addition to results prepared in accordance with IFRS, but not as substitutes for IFRS results. In addition, our calculation of these non-IFRS financial measures may differ from those used by other companies, and therefore comparability may be limited. These non-IFRS financial measures are provided as additional information to enhance investors’ overall understanding of our operations’ historical and current financial performance.
CI&T is not providing a quantitative reconciliation of forward-looking Non-IFRS Net Revenue Growth at Constant Currency and Adjusted EBITDA to the most directly comparable IFRS measure because it is unable to reasonably predict the ultimate outcome of certain significant items without unreasonable efforts. These items include but are not limited to, stock-based compensation expenses, acquisition-related expenses, the tax effect of non-IFRS adjustments, foreign currency exchange gains/losses, and other items. These items are uncertain, depend on various factors, and could have a material impact on IFRS-reported results for the guidance period.
We calculate Net Revenue at Constant Currency and Net Revenue Growth at Constant Currency by translating Net Revenue from entities reporting in foreign currencies into Brazilian reais using the comparable foreign currency exchange average rates from the prior period to show changes in our revenue without giving effect to period-to-period currency fluctuations.
In calculating Adjusted Gross Profit, we exclude cost components unrelated to the direct management of our services. For the periods herein, the adjustments applied were: (i) depreciation and amortization related to costs of services provided; and (ii) stock-based compensation expenses.
In calculating Adjusted EBITDA, we exclude components unrelated to the direct management of our services. For the periods herein, the adjustments were: (i) stock-based compensation expenses; (ii) government grants related to tax reimbursement in the Chinese subsidiary; and (iii) acquisition-related expenses, including present value adjustment on accounts payable for business combination, consulting expenses, and retention packages.
In calculating Adjusted Net Profit, we exclude components unrelated to the direct management of our services. For the periods herein, the adjustments applied were acquisition-related expenses, including amortization of intangible assets from acquired companies, present value adjustment on accounts payable for business combination, consulting expenses, and retention packages.
Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Statements
This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements, which include but are not limited to: the statements under "Business outlook," including expectations relating to revenues and other financial or business metrics; statements regarding relationships with clients; and any other statements of expectation or belief. The words “believe,” “will,” “may,” “may have,” “would,” “estimate,” “continues,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “plans,” “expects,” “budget,” "scheduled,” “forecasts” and similar words are intended to identify estimates and forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Forward-looking statements represent our management's beliefs and assumptions only as of the date of this press release. You should read this press release with the understanding that our actual future results may be materially different from what we expect. These statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to differ materially from results expressed or implied in this press release. Such risk factors include, but are not limited to, those related to: the current and future impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the ongoing war in Ukraine and economic sanctions imposed by Western economies over Russia on our business and industry; the effects of competition on our business; uncertainty regarding the demand for and market utilization of our services; the ability to maintain or acquire new client relationships; general business and economic conditions; our ability to successfully integrate the recent-acquired companies; and our ability to successfully execute our growth strategy and strategic plans. Additional information concerning these and other risks and uncertainties are contained in the "Risk Factors" section of CI&T's annual report on Form 20-F. Additional information will be made available in our annual reports on Form 20-F, and other filings and reports that CI&T may file from time to time with the SEC. Except as required by law, CI&T assumes no obligation and does not intend to update these forward-looking statements or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.
Unaudited condensed consolidated statement of profit or loss
(In thousands of Brazilian Reais)
Quarter ended June 30,
Six months ended June 30,
2023
2022
2023
2022
Net Revenue
571,832
525,015
1,181,824
1,016,887
Costs of services provided
(374,196
)
(341,502
)
(782,057
)
(670,494
)
Gross Profit
197,636
183,513
399,767
346,393
Selling expenses
(46,284
)
(39,962
)
(91,838
)
(75,091
)
General and administrative expenses
(71,939
)
(78,390
)
(143,161
)
(143,311
)
Impairment loss on trade receivables and contract assets
(132
)
356
(1,737
)
(710
)
Other income (expenses) net
(1,662
)
(3,969
)
(1,337
)
(4,484
)
Operating expenses net
(120,017
)
(121,965
)
(238,073
)
(223,596
)
Operating profit before financial income and tax
77,619
61,548
161,694
122,797
Finance income
28,217
53,306
48,881
122,888
Finance cost
(46,699
)
(70,839
)
(87,332
)
(157,133
)
Net finance costs
(18,482
)
(17,533
)
(38,451
)
(34,245
)
Profit before Income tax
59,137
44,015
123,243
88,552
Current
(3,888
)
(17,115
)
(18,668
)
(22,523
)
Deferred
(7,410
)
(901
)
(4,353
)
(10,807
)
Total Income tax expense
(11,298
)
(18,016
)
(23,021
)
(33,330
)
Net profit for the period
47,839
25,999
100,222
55,222
Earnings per share
Earnings per share – basic (in R$)
0.36
0.20
0.75
0.42
Earnings per share – diluted (in R$)
0.35
0.20
0.73
0.42
Unaudited condensed consolidated statement of financial position
(In thousands of Brazilian Reais)
Assets
June 30, 2023
December 31, 2022
Liabilities and equity
June 30, 2023
December 31, 2022
Cash and cash equivalents
149,232
185,727
Suppliers and other payables
19,244
33,376
Financial Investments
35,811
96,299
Loans and borrowings
200,285
231,296
Trade receivables
467,731
501,671
Lease liabilities
19,945
21,539
Contract assets
218,391
217,250
Salaries and welfare charges
198,639
260,156
Recoverable taxes
22,401
7,619
Accounts payable for business combination acquired
40,583
71,650
Tax assets
8,267
2,959
Derivatives - hedge accounting
31,288
35,169
Derivatives - hedge accounting
29,090
19,637
Derivatives
-
4,109
Derivatives
15,024
11,194
Tax liabilities
6,630
3,890
Other assets
30,315
38,269
Other taxes payable
15,503
14,382
Total current assets
976,262
1,080,625
Contract liability
12,981
32,136
Other liabilities
38,672
47,501
Recoverable taxes
3,676
3,624
Total current liabilities
583,770
755,204
Deferred tax assets
28,187
35,138
Judicial deposits
9,995
9,819
Loans and borrowings
663,069
742,935
Restricted cash - Escrow account and indemnity asset
30,842
31,552
Lease liabilities
32,317
41,269
Other assets
1,844
3,654
Provisions
12,079
12,347
Property, plant and equipment
46,373
55,266
Accounts payable for business combination acquired
126,785
133,299
Intangible assets and goodwill
1,673,996
1,750,898
Other liabilities
3,187
3,530
Right-of-use assets
46,816
56,187
Total non-current liabilities
837,437
933,380
Total non-current assets
1,841,729
1,946,138
Equity
Share capital
37
37
Share premium
946,173
946,173
Capital reserves
218,382
203,218
Profit reserves
352,095
251,873
Treasury stocks
(18,476
)
-
Other comprehensive income
(101,427
)
(63,122
)
Total equity
1,396,784
1,338,179
Total assets
2,817,991
3,026,763
Total equity and liabilities
2,817,991
3,026,763
Unaudited condensed consolidated statement of cash flows
(In thousands of Brazilian Reais)
June 30, 2023
June 30, 2022
Cash flows from operating activities
Net profit for the period
100,222
55,222
Adjustments for:
Depreciation and amortization
48,109
43,596
Gain/loss on the sale of property, plant and equipment, intangible assets and leases
195
2,025
Interest, monetary variation and exchange rate changes
44,071
14,397
Interest and exchange variation on accounts payable for business combinations
1,438
(6,420
)
Exchange variation on escrow account related to Somo acquisition
-
2,668
Unrealized loss (gain) on financial instruments
(13,922
)
314
Income tax expenses
23,021
33,330
Impairment losses on trade receivables and contract assets
1,737
710
(Reversal of) provision for labor risks
(268
)
385
Stock-based plan
15,113
1,133
Income on financial investments
(629
)
(651
)
Present/fair value adjustment - accounts payable for business combination
4,509
5,123
Variation in operating assets and liabilities
Trade receivables
7,337
(74,260
)
Contract assets
(8,603
)
(88,256
)
Recoverable taxes
(18,834
)
(8,498
)
Tax assets
935
(158
)
Judicial deposits
(175
)
(6,258
)
Suppliers and other payables
(13,663
)
(31,796
)
Salaries and welfare charges
(59,154
)
(27,461
)
Tax liabilities
1,931
8,958
Other taxes payable
-
986
Contract liabilities
(18,060
)
(3,058
)
Other receivables and payables, net
2,325
(9,140
)
Cash generated from (used in) operating activities
117,635
(87,109
)
Income tax paid
(18,713
)
(21,074
)
Interest paid on loans and borrowings
(37,156
)
(38,379
)
Interest paid on lease
(2,153
)
(3,174
)
Income tax refund
2,495
-
Net cash from (used in) operating activities
62,108
(149,736
)
Cash flows from investment activities:
Acquisition of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets
(8,265
)
(15,520
)
Acquisition of subsidiary net of cash acquired - Box 1824
-
(19,040
)
Acquisition of subsidiary net of cash acquired - Somo
-
(247,764
)
Escrow deposit (acquisition of Somo)
-
(23,061
)
Cash outflow on hedge accounting settlement
-
16,134
Redemption of financial investments
56,996
514,394
Net cash from (used in) investment activities
48,731
225,143
Cash flows from financing activities:
Exercised stock options
532
8,785
Payment of lease liabilities
(12,290
)
(12,576
)
Proceeds from loans and borrowings
-
133,789
Settlement of derivatives
5,983
(656
)
Payment of loans and borrowings
(76,992
)
(244,384
)
Payment of investment obligations
(43,184
)
-
Repurchase of treasury shares
(18,476
)
-
Net cash used in financing activities
(144,427
)
(115,042
)
Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents
(33,588
)
(39,635
)
Cash and cash equivalents as of January 1st
185,727
135,727
Exchange variation effect on cash and cash equivalents
(2,907
)
8,098
Cash and cash equivalents as of June 30
149,232
104,190
Reconciliation of Non-IFRS financial measures to comparable IFRS financial measures
Reconciliation of revenue growth as reported on an IFRS basis to revenue growth on a constant currency basis:
Net Revenue
(in BRL thousand)
2Q23
2Q22
Var.
2Q23 x 2Q22
6M23
6M22
Var.
6M23 x 6M22
Net Revenue
571,832
525,015
8.9%
1,181,824
1,016,887
16.2%
Net Revenue at Constant Currency
571,563
523,568
9.2%
1,192,471
1,024,655
16.4%
Net Revenue by industry
(in BRL thousand)
2Q23
2Q22
Var.
2Q23 x 2Q22
6M23
6M22
Var.
6M23 x 6M22
Financial Services
159,031
161,662
-1.6%
333,814
317,987
5.0%
Consumer goods
121,993
119,650
2.0%
238,149
224,019
6.3%
Technology and telecommunications
104,127
69,895
49.0%
229,187
137,951
66.1%
Retail and industrial goods
68,099
75,167
-9.4%
143,913
148,389
-3.0%
Life sciences
64,387
67,835
-5.1%
127,668
130,728
-2.3%
Others
54,195
30,806
75.9%
109,093
57,813
88.7%
Total
571,832
525,015
8.9%
1,181,824
1,016,887
16.2%
Net Revenue by geography
(in BRL thousand)
2Q23
2Q22
Var.
2Q23 x 2Q22
6M23
6M22
Var.
6M23 x 6M22
North America
256,880
219,304
17.1%
539,344
423,244
27.4%
Europe
58,951
48,160
22.4%
113,600
85,749
32.5%
LATAM (Latin America)
228,058
242,574
-6.0%
468,674
477,280
-1.8%
APJ (Asia, Pacific and Japan)
27,943
14,977
86.6%
60,206
30,614
96.7%
Total
571,832
525,015
8.9%
1,181,824
1,016,887
16.2%
Reconciliation of various income statement amounts from IFRS to non-IFRS measures for the three months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022 and six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022 :
Gross Profit
(in BRL thousand)
2Q23
2Q22
Var.
2Q23 x 2Q22
6M23
6M22
Var.
6M23 x 6M22
Net Revenue
571,832
525,015
8.9%
1,181,824
1,016,887
16.2%
Cost of Services
(374,196)
(341,502)
9.6%
(782,057)
(670,494)
16.6%
Gross Profit
197,636
183,513
7.7%
399,767
346,393
15.4%
Adjustments
Depreciation and amortization (cost of services provided)
8,722
10,295
-15.3%
18,132
19,614
-7.6%
Stock-based compensation
5,036
(361)
n.m
7,412
821
802.8%
Adjusted Gross Profit
211,394
193,447
9.3%
425,311
366,828
15.9%
Adjusted Gross Profit Margin
37.0%
36.8%
0.1p.p
36.0%
36.1%
-0.1p.p
Adjusted EBITDA
(in BRL thousand)
2Q23
2Q22
Var.
2Q23 x 2Q22
6M23
6M22
Var.
6M23 x 6M22
Net profit for the period
47,839
25,999
84.0%
100,222
55,222
81.5%
Adjustments
Net financial cost
18,482
17,533
5.4%
38,451
34,245
12.3%
Income tax expense
11,298
18,016
-37.3%
23,021
33,330
-30.9%
Depreciation and amortization
23,056
24,205
-4.7%
48,109
43,596
10.4%
Stock-based compensation
9,719
(106)
n.m
15,112
1,133
1234.0%
Government grants
(137)
(115)
18.8%
(277)
(174)
59.6%
Acquisition-related expenses (1)
3,965
14,859
-73.3%
6,089
17,554
-65.3%
Adjusted EBITDA
114,222
100,391
13.8%
230,727
184,906
24.8%
Adjusted EBITDA Margin
20.0%
19.1%
0.9p.p
19.5%
18.2%
1.3p.p
(1)
Includes present value adjustment on accounts payable for business combination, consulting expenses and retention packages.
Net Profit
(in BRL thousand)
2Q23
2Q22
Var.
2Q23 x 2Q22
6M23
6M22
Var.
6M23 x 6M22
Net profit for the period
47,839
25,999
84.0%
100,222
55,222
81.5%
Adjustments
Acquisition-related expenses (1)
15,274
26,255
-41.8%
30,110
36,578
-17.7%
Adjusted Net Profit (2)
63,113
52,254
20.8%
130,332
91,800
42.0%
Adjusted Net Profit Margin (2)
11.0%
10.0%
1.1p.p
11.0%
9.0%
2p.p
(1)
Includes amortization of intangible assets from acquired companies, present value adjustment on accounts payable for business combination, consulting expenses and retention packages.
(2)
Adjustments' amounts are gross of tax. Tax effects on non-IFRS adjustments totaled (R$1,195) thousand in 2Q23, (R$89) thousand in 2Q22, (R$2,777) thousand in 6M23 and (R$3,754) thousand in 6M22.
