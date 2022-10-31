MARION, Ind.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 31, 2022--
CIE announced today it acquired the assets of Elkhorn Valley Ethanol (“EVE” or the “Plant”) from Louis Dreyfus Company (“LDC”), a global agricultural commodities firm. Commencing operations in 2006, EVE is a premier ICM designed, Fagen constructed dry mill ethanol facility located in the western corn belt.
This acquisition is key to CIE’s ability to continue to serve its growing customer base by increasing capacity and expanding CIE’s strategic footprint within the United States. “EVE is well run and essentially a sister facility to CIE’s Marion operations that provides a strategic location and logistical advantages that complement CIE’s existing footprint,” said Ryan Drook, President and Chief Executive Officer of CIE. “We are excited to add EVE employees to the CIE family and invest further in their business.”
Located in Norfolk, Nebraska, the plant is known for its efficient operations, superior logistics, and history of strong production. All employees will continue in their current roles, the plant will operate as a second facility alongside CIE’s Marion location.
“LDC has built and maintained an exceptional plant and fostered a culture of safety and operational excellence,” said Mr. Drook. “We are excited to partner with the employees to expand the plant’s capabilities to better serve CIE’s customers.”
About CIE
Founded in 2004, CIE is a global leader in grain-based, high-quality, specialty alcohols. CIE serves customers from Fortune 500 spirit, food, and fragrance brands to niche artisan craft distilleries. Headquartered in Marion, IN, CIE has global reach through its extensive network of owned, leased, and shared distribution terminals. CIE has 85+ employees and is an operating company of Chicago-based CC Industries.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221031005536/en/
CONTACT: Brett Carey
(765) 384-4001
KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA INDIANA ILLINOIS NEBRASKA
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: CHEMICALS/PLASTICS MANUFACTURING
SOURCE: CC Industries
Copyright Business Wire 2022.
PUB: 10/31/2022 11:38 AM/DISC: 10/31/2022 11:38 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221031005536/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.