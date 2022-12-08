Cierto Tequila Awarded Seven Medals, Including Six Gold Medals, at the 2022 London Craft Spirits Awards

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 8, 2022--
The Elevated Spirits Company is pleased to announce that Cierto Tequila was awarded a total of seven (7) medals, including six (6) Gold medals and one (1) Silver medal, at the 2022 London Craft Spirits Awards (LCSA) – far surpassing all brands across all spirits categories. “Amidst thousands of entrants at the London Craft Spirits Awards, the esteemed judging panel of European spirits experts recognized Cierto’s quality, elegance and global appeal,” remarks Jim Ruane, Cierto Tequila’s Chief Growth Officer. With these new honors, Cierto has won five hundred eighty-eight (588) international medals and awards.
About Cierto Tequila and Elevated Spirits Company
The Elevated Spirits Company is the producer of Cierto Tequila – authentic, 100% natural, additive-free, luxury tequila made in Jalisco, Mexico. Cierto means “True,” the perfect word to describe this remarkable award-winning tequila. Cierto is a patiently crafted expression of pure Highlands agave, harvested by fourth- and fifth-generation agaveros at peak maturity. The Elevated Spirits portfolio includes the Cierto Private Collection Blanco, Reposado, Añejo and Extra Añejo, as well as the Cierto Reserve Collection Blanco, Reposado, Añejo and Extra Añejo. Due to their character, complexity and luxuriously smooth taste, these eight agave expressions are widely acknowledged by tequila connoisseurs as “The World’s Finest Tequila” and some of the best tequilas ever made. In just three years, Cierto has won 588 international medals and awards, making it “The Most Awarded Tequila in History.”
About London Craft Spirits Awards
The London Craft Spirits Awards were created by the Peak Publishing organization, which operates some of the largest wine and spirits competitions in the world. The competition is aimed at assessing craft spirits that are targeting the European market, and its judging panel is comprised of powerful European craft spirits buyers, who triple-blind taste each sample for accuracy and fairness. In 2022, the competition received thousands of entries (doubling the number of entries from 2021) across 29 countries.
