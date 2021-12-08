LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 8, 2021--
The Elevated Spirits Company is pleased to announce that Cierto Tequila was honored with an exceptional twelve (12) medals at the 2021 Tequila Mezcal Challenge. Cierto was honored with five (5) Gold medals and seven (7) Silver medals at the 2021 Tequila Mezcal Challenge (TMC). With these twelve new medals, Cierto Tequila has now won four hundred and sixty-six (466) international medals, awards, and accolades. Cierto Tequila is an authentic, 100% natural “true” tequila made exclusively from healthy, mature Highland agave in Jalisco, Mexico. Due to its character, complexity, and incredibly smooth taste, tequila experts around the globe have called Cierto the “World’s Finest Tequila.”
About the Tequila Mezcal Challenge
This competition is the first double-blind, professionally judged spirits competition dedicated to defining excellence in more than 60 categories of Tequila, Mezcal and Agave spirits. The Tequila Mezcal Challenge selects a prestigious panel of Tequila & Mezcal professionals consisting of Master Sommelier's, F&B Directors, Journalists, and Retailer Buyers. Their goal is to create a well-rounded panel of experts that will taste the Tequilas, Mezcal & Agave Spirits “double-blind” and achieve the fairest scoring results possible.
About Elevated Spirits Company
Elevated Spirits Company is the producer of eight all natural, additive-free, authentic luxury tequilas that are widely acknowledged by tequila connoisseurs as some of the best tequilas ever made. The Elevated Spirits portfolio includes Cierto Private Collection Blanco, Reposado, Anejo and Extra Anejo as well as Cierto Reserve Collection Blanco, Reposado, Anejo, and Extra Anejo. These eight agave expressions have been handcrafted by Cierto’s fourth and fifth generation master agaveros and have won four hundred and sixty-six (466) international medals, awards, and accolades at spirit competitions around the world.
About Cierto Tequila
Cierto Tequila is an authentic, 100% natural “true” tequila made exclusively from healthy, mature Highland agave in Jalisco, Mexico. Due to its complexity, character, and incredibly smooth taste, tequila experts around the globe have recognized Cierto as the “World’s Finest Tequila.” In less than three years, Cierto has won 466 medals and awards. Cierto is the most awarded tequila in history.
