The Elevated Spirits Company is pleased to announce that Cierto Tequila was honored with four Gold medals, eight Silver medals, and nine Design medals, far surpassing all other tequila brands with an extraordinary twenty-one (21) medals and awards at the 2021 San Diego Spirits Festival (SDSF). With these twenty-one new medals and awards, Cierto Tequila has now won three hundred and ninety (390) international medals, awards, and accolades. Cierto Tequila is an authentic, 100% natural “true” tequila made exclusively from healthy, mature Highland agave in Jalisco, Mexico. Due to its character, complexity and incredibly smooth taste, tequila experts around the globe have called Cierto the “World’s Finest Tequila.”
About the San Diego Spirits Festival
Now in its 12 th year, the goal of the San Diego Spirits Festival is to advance the industry and all that it encompasses. The San Diego Spirits Festival has been ranked as one of the top spirits competitions in America. The two-day tasting attracts thousands of brands and world-renown judges.
About Elevated Spirits Company
Elevated Spirits Company is the producer of eight all natural, additive-free, authentic luxury tequilas that are widely acknowledged by tequila connoisseurs as some of the best tequilas ever made. The Elevated Spirits portfolio includes Cierto Private Collection Blanco, Reposado, Anejo and Extra Anejo as well as Cierto Reserve Collection Blanco, Reposado, Anejo, and Extra Anejo. These eight agave expressions have been handcrafted by Cierto’s fourth and fifth generation master agaveros and have won three hundred and ninety (390) international medals, awards, and accolades at spirit competitions around the world.
About Cierto Tequila
Cierto Tequila is an authentic, 100% natural “true” tequila made exclusively from healthy, mature Highland agave in Jalisco, Mexico. Due to its complexity, character, and incredibly smooth taste, tequila experts around the globe have recognized Cierto as the “World’s Finest Tequila.” In its debut year, Cierto won more medals and awards than any other tequila in history.
Learn more at ciertotequila.com.
