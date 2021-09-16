LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 16, 2021--
The Elevated Spirits Company is pleased to announce that Cierto Tequila was honored with two Best of Class awards, three Double Gold medals, one Gold medal, seven Silver medals and, one Bronze medal, far surpassing all other tequila brands with an incredible fourteen (14) medals and awards at the 2021 New York World Wine & Spirits Competition (NYWSC). With these fourteen new medals and awards, Cierto Tequila has now won three hundred and sixty-nine (369) international medals, awards, and accolades. Cierto Tequila is an authentic, 100% natural “true” tequila made exclusively from healthy, mature Highland agave in Jalisco, Mexico. Due to its character, complexity and incredibly smooth taste, tequila experts around the globe have called Cierto the “World’s Finest Tequila.”
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210916005951/en/
Cierto Tequila Honored With an Incredible Fourteen Awards at the 2021 New York World Wine & Spirits Competition (Photo: Business Wire)
About New York World Wine & Spirits Competition
The New York World Wine & Spirits Competition has established itself as one of the most important judging events in the United States. Their judges are among the wine and spirits industry’s most trusted authorities, not only about quality wines and spirits but also on the tastes and trends that drive the wine and spirits markets.
About Elevated Spirits Company
Elevated Spirits Company is the producer of eight all natural, additive-free, authentic luxury tequilas that are widely acknowledged by tequila connoisseurs as some of the best tequilas ever made. The Elevated Spirits portfolio includes Cierto Private Collection Blanco, Reposado, Anejo and Extra Anejo as well as Cierto Reserve Collection Blanco, Reposado, Anejo, and Extra Anejo. These eight agave expressions have been handcrafted by Cierto’s fourth and fifth generation master agaveros and have won three hundred and sixty-nine (369) international medals, awards, and accolades at spirit competitions around the world.
About Cierto Tequila
Cierto Tequila is an authentic, 100% natural “true” tequila made exclusively from healthy, mature Highland agave in Jalisco, Mexico. Due to its complexity, character, and incredibly smooth taste, tequila experts around the globe have recognized Cierto as the “World’s Finest Tequila.” In its debut year, Cierto won more medals and awards than any other tequila in history.
Learn more at ciertotequila.com
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210916005951/en/
Jason Castellucci atjason@ciertotequila.com.
KEYWORD: CALIFORNIA NEW YORK UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: RETAIL FOOD/BEVERAGE WINE & SPIRITS
SOURCE: Cierto Tequila
Copyright Business Wire 2021.
PUB: 09/16/2021 09:35 PM/DISC: 09/16/2021 09:36 PM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210916005951/en