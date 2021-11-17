LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 17, 2021--
The Elevated Spirits Company is pleased to announce that Cierto Tequila was named “Best of Class” twice at the 2021 Sunset International Spirits Competition. Cierto was also honored with four Gold medals, seven Silver medals, and one Bronze medal — far surpassing all other tequila brands with an unmatched fourteen (14) medals and awards at the 2021 Sunset International Spirits Competition (SISC). With these fourteen new medals and awards, Cierto Tequila has now won four hundred and forty-two (442) international medals, awards, and accolades. Cierto Tequila is an authentic, 100% natural “true” tequila made exclusively from healthy, mature Highland agave in Jalisco, Mexico. Due to its character, complexity, and incredibly smooth taste, tequila experts around the globe have called Cierto the “World’s Finest Tequila.”
About Sunset International Spirits Competition
Sunset International Spirits Competition is the definitive spirits competition of the modern American pallet. The annual spirits competition is a vital way to chronicle and celebrate the brands and distillers that represent the best the spirits world has to offer. Sunset provides concise, authoritative, award-winning editorials on food, beverage, equipment, and management.
About Elevated Spirits Company
Elevated Spirits Company is the producer of eight all natural, additive-free, authentic luxury tequilas that are widely acknowledged by tequila connoisseurs as some of the best tequilas ever made. The Elevated Spirits portfolio includes Cierto Private Collection Blanco, Reposado, Anejo and Extra Anejo as well as Cierto Reserve Collection Blanco, Reposado, Anejo, and Extra Anejo. These eight agave expressions have been handcrafted by Cierto’s fourth and fifth generation master agaveros and have won four hundred and forty-two (442) international medals, awards, and accolades at spirit competitions around the world.
About Cierto Tequila
Cierto Tequila is an authentic, 100% natural “true” tequila made exclusively from healthy, mature Highland agave in Jalisco, Mexico. Due to its complexity, character, and incredibly smooth taste, tequila experts around the globe have recognized Cierto as the “World’s Finest Tequila.” In its debut year, Cierto won more medals and awards than any other tequila in history.
