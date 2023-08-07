NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 7, 2023--
The Elevated Spirits Company is pleased to announce that Cierto Tequila won eight (8) medals, including two (2) Platinum medals and five (5) Gold medals, at the 2023 Critics Challenge International Wine & Spirits Competition (CCIWSC). With these new honors, Cierto has won seven hundred fifty-four (754) international accolades and has become the first tequila brand in history to surpass the 750-award milestone.
Cierto Tequila Wins Eight Medals at the 2023 Critics Challenge International Wine & Spirits Competition (Photo: Business Wire)
About Cierto Tequila and Elevated Spirits Company
The Elevated Spirits Company is the producer of Cierto Tequila – authentic, 100% natural, additive-free, luxury tequila made in Jalisco, Mexico. Cierto means “True,” the perfect word to describe this remarkable award-winning family of tequilas – patiently crafted expressions of pure Highlands agave, harvested by fourth and fifth generation agaveros at peak maturity. The Elevated Spirits portfolio includes the Cierto Private Collection Blanco, Reposado, Añejo and Extra Añejo, as well as the Cierto Reserve Collection Blanco, Reposado, Añejo and Extra Añejo. Due to their character, complexity and luxuriously smooth taste, these eight agave expressions are widely acknowledged by tequila connoisseurs as “The World’s Finest Tequila” and some of the best tequilas ever made. Cierto recently became the first tequila brand to surpass 750 international medals and awards, making it “The Most Awarded Tequila in History.”
About Critics Challenge International Wine & Spirits Competition
Founded by wine critic Robert Whitley in 2004, Critics Challenge is one of the most important and respected wine and spirits competitions in the world. Entries are judged blind by noted wine and spirits journalists, bloggers and critics.
