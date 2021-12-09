DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 9, 2021--
Cigniti Technologies, world’s leading Independent Quality Engineering & Software Testing Services company, headquartered in Dallas, Texas expands its portfolio of digital assurance and experience solutions with the launch of their Customer Experience Assurance (CXA) Platform, Incight, that provides early and live experience insights, thereby enabling enterprises to achieve their Digital Transformation goals.
The competition to woo a customer has never been as fierce as in today’s digital age. Therefore, monitoring, identifying, and providing the best digital customer experience (CX) assurance has become pivotal for organizations. Being able to leverage real-time information across multiple digital touchpoints of the user’s sentiment and overall experience can help organizations provide a higher level of customer experience assurance. This, in turn, helps them build a successful brand story to stay ahead of the competition.
Cigniti is known for its IP-led solutions that focus on providing customer experience assurance, such as Customer Experience Sentiment Analyzer (CESA) from BlueSwan™ that identifies, categorizes and analyzes feedback expressed by end-users for a given product or service. The first-of-its-kind Customer Experience Assurance (CXA) platform, Incight, enables Product, Marketing, and CX leaders to analyze, predict and tailor the user experience of mobile applications leveraging the underlying AI and analytics platform capabilities in real-time. Cigniti’s CXA platform provides a 360-degree view that enables enterprises to proactively identify issues and make the necessary enhancements to their applications before the customers decide to drift away from the brand.
Speaking on the occasion, Srikanth Chakkilam, CEO, Cigniti Technologies said, “Per Forrester, brands that have superior customer experience bring in 5.7 times more revenue than their competitors. Incight has been built keeping customer-centricity in mind and ensures you can gain real-time insight into what your customers need, even before they ask for it, thereby helping you deliver world class customer experience.”
‘Incight’ is available for immediate use on incight.ai with a 7-day no obligation free trial period.
About Cigniti: Cigniti Technologies Limited (NSE: CIGNITITEC, BSE: 534758), global leader in providing IP-led, strategic digital assurance, software quality engineering, testing and consulting services, is headquartered in Dallas, USA with offices in USA, India, the U.K., UAE, Australia, Czech Republic and Singapore. Leading global enterprises including Fortune 500 & Global 2000, trust us to accelerate their digital transformation, continuously expand their digital horizons and assure their digital next. We bring the power of AI into Agile and DevOps and offer digital services encompassing intelligent automation, big data analytics, cloud migration assurance, 5G Assurance, Customer experience assurance and much more. Our IP, next-gen quality engineering platform, BlueSwan helps assure digital next by predicting and preventing unanticipated application failures, thereby assisting our clients in accelerating their adoption of digital.
