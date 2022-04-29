PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apr 29, 2022--
CIM Group announced today that a CIM-managed fund has signed a lease with NPSG Global, a provider of critical e-fulfillment warehouse implementation services, for 2250 S. Litchfield Rd., a 450,619-square-foot industrial facility in Goodyear, Arizona which it acquired in August 2021.
NPSG provides a full-range of services such as design and fabrication of racking and conveyance systems, engineering teams to facilitate the planning and installation of warehouse systems including equipment assembly, and the selection and integration of management software systems.
“NPSG appreciates CIM’s no-nonsense approach to quickly agreeing upon terms and executing this lease. Given our client’s requirements for us to secure space in a timely manner, we value the relationship we built with CIM and their willingness to customize the terms of the lease to match our needs. We look forward to working with the CIM team again in the future,” said Tad Selby, CEO, NPSG Global.
Located adjacent to the Phoenix Goodyear Airport, 2250 S. Litchfield is a recently completed industrial facility that features 36-foot clear heights, 190-foot truck courts, and ample auto and trailer parking on a 29.2-acre site. The property offers excellent access to multiple modes of transportation, including proximity to the I-10 freeway with a direct connection to the Ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach, Loop 303, Union Pacific Railroad, and Sky Harbor International Airport.
“Demand remains strong for modern, well-located industrial facilities such as our Goodyear property. Industrial buildings are required to meet ever-expanding logistics requirements, and third-party logistics providers such as NPSG are aiding businesses to quickly gear up operations that are the backbone of efficient product delivery,” said Shaul Kuba, Co-Founder and Principal, CIM Group.
With close proximity to Southern California, Goodyear is located in Phoenix’s southwest valley, which is an area that CIM believes has strong demand from both e-commerce and regional distribution centers for tenants focused on low cost of labor, cost of power, and a business-friendly climate.
For more than 25 years, CIM Group has utilized its broad expertise to own, develop, reposition, and operate real estate assets, transforming communities and creating dynamic environments throughout the Americas.
About CIM Group
CIM is a community-focused real estate and infrastructure owner, operator, lender and developer. Since 1994, CIM has sought to create value in projects and positively impact the lives of people in communities across the Americas by delivering more than $60 billion of essential real estate and infrastructure projects. CIM’s diverse team of experts applies its broad knowledge and disciplined approach through hands-on management of real assets from due diligence to operations through disposition. CIM strives to make a meaningful difference in the world by executing key environmental, social and governance (ESG) initiatives and enhancing each community in which it invests. For more information, visit www.cimgroup.com.
About NPSG Global
NPSG Global delivers critical e-fulfillment warehouse implementation services, from design consultation, to technical integration, to buildout, to retrofits – providing facility operators maximum site efficiencies. We cover key design and execution needs while bridging the two for fast, headache-free projects.
