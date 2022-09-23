Cinchy on Globe and Mail's Ranking of Canada's Top Growing Companies for Second Straight Year

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 23, 2022--
Cinchy, the innovator providing the world's first comprehensive dataware platform that liberates enterprise data into a universal data network, is pleased to announce it has placed No. 88 on The Globe and Mail’s 2022 Report on Business ranking of Canada’s Top Growing Companies.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220923005123/en/
Dataware pioneer, Cinchy named to The Globe and Mail's Canada's Top Growing Companies for the second consecutive year. (Graphic: Business Wire)
This prestigious list ranks Canadian companies on three-year revenue growth. In Cinchy’s case, the three-year growth has reached 516%. This is the second consecutive year Cinchy has been named to the list. In 2021, the company was ranked No. 125, with a 419% three-year revenue growth.
“It’s an honor to be ranked alongside these widely regarded companies, and we thank The Globe and Mail for this recognition,” said Cinchy co-founder and CEO Dan DeMers. “Cinchy’s Dataware Platform frees data from the applications used to create it and fundamentally eliminates the need and high costs associated with data integration. We see this ranking as further validation of the need and impact of dataware. We look forward to our continued growth and many more appearances on this ranking.”
Canada’s Top Growing Companies is an editorial ranking that was launched in 2019 celebrating the boldest entrepreneurial achievements by identifying and bringing the accomplishments of innovative businesses in Canada to the forefront. In order to qualify, companies underwent an in-depth review based on numerous requirements. In total, 430 companies earned a spot on this year’s ranking. The full list of 2022 winners along with information relating to them is published annually in the October “Report on Business” magazine issue. The list is out now and online here.
“Canada's Top Growing Companies recognizes the tremendous ambition and innovation of entrepreneurs in Canada," said Dawn Calleja, Editor of Report on Business magazine. “The next generation of Canadian businesses can draw inspiration from this ranking.”
“In an uncertain world, the success stories of the companies marked in this year’s Report on Business magazine’s list of Top Growing Companies are a beacon of optimism,” said Phillip Crawley, Publisher and CEO of The Globe and Mail. “The Globe and Mail congratulates them on their achievements.”
Learn more about how Cinchy can help you simplify the enterprise by unlocking all data, across all applications: https://cinchy.com/platform.
About The Globe and Mail
The Globe and Mail is Canada’s foremost news media company, leading the national discussion and causing policy change through brave and independent journalism since 1844. With our award-winning coverage of business, politics and national affairs, The Globe and Mail newspaper reaches 5.9 million readers every week in our print or digital formats, and Report on Business magazine reaches 2.3 million readers in print and digital every issue. Our investment in innovative data science means that as the world continues to change, so does The Globe. The Globe and Mail is owned by Woodbridge, the investment arm of the Thomson family.
About Cinchy
Cinchy provides the world’s first comprehensive dataware platform that leverages an operational data fabric and unique capabilities to unlock data from enterprise apps and connect it together in a universal data network. Developed for real-time data collaboration, Cinchy Dataware Platform addresses the root cause of data fragmentation and data silos, eliminates the cost and need for time-consuming data integration, and mitigates risks of data duplication. Organizations including TD Bank, Colliers International, AIS, and Natixis use dataware to gain agility to accelerate digital transformation, reduce the time and cost to build applications by more than 50%, decrease project delivery risks, establish guaranteed data access controls, and enable effortless collaboration on quality data across teams, partners, and systems. The company has been named a Deloitte Technology Fast 50 Company to Watch, a "Top Pick'' at TechCrunch Disrupt and a Top Growing Canadian Company by The Globe and Mail. Visit: https://cinchy.com
All product names and trademarks are property of their respective firms.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220923005123/en/
CONTACT: CONTOS DUNNE COMMUNICATIONS
Ph: +1 408 776 1400
Email:cinchy@cdc.agency
KEYWORD: NORTH AMERICA CANADA
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: SOFTWARE NETWORKS DATA ANALYTICS INTERNET DATA MANAGEMENT PROFESSIONAL SERVICES TECHNOLOGY APPS/APPLICATIONS
SOURCE: Cinchy
Copyright Business Wire 2022.
PUB: 09/23/2022 08:59 AM/DISC: 09/23/2022 08:59 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220923005123/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.