Cincoze Releases New DI-1100 High-Performance Power-Saving Rugged Industrial Computer

Rugged embedded computer brand Cincoze launched the DI-1100 series in the DIAMOND product line. Equipped with Intel ® Core™ Whiskey Lake-U CPUs, they provide high-performance and ultra-low power consumption 15W TDP. The series is ideal for space-limited applications and those with limited power availability because of its compact design, flexible expansion options, -40 to 70°C wide temperature support, 9 to 48 VDC input voltage support, and various installation options. For a long time already, customers have chosen the DI series because it solves many of the pain points in harsh environments. The newer and faster DI-1100 adds another dimension for autonomous robots, in-vehicle use, environmental monitoring, and more.
First choice for high-performance, power-saving
Cincoze’s new DI-1100 series uses an 8th generation Intel ® Core™ Whiskey Lake-U i7/i5/i3 processor suitable for AIoT applications, with quad-core high-speed performance, and supporting up to 32GB of DDR4 2400 MHz SO-DIMM, meeting the demand for graphics processing and high-speed image capture. The low power consumption of 15W TDP achieved through sensible energy saving makes it suitable for AGVs and AMRs. This lowers power requirements and reduces the time between recharges for maximum efficiency.
The DI-1100 supports one mSATA and one hot-swappable 2.5’’ HDD/SSD tray to expand storage space easily. The front panel maintenance area has two SIM card slots for GPS tracking and positioning over the mobile network connection. The dual SIMs allow the vehicle to travel between areas supported by different network providers and never lose the mobile data connection, a key factor in the full implementation of IoV (Internet of Vehicles).
Flexible expansion for multiple applications
The DI-1100 rugged embedded computer native I/O connections include 2x GbE, 4x USB 3.2, 2x USB 2.0, 2x RS-232/422/485, 1x HDMI, 1x DisplayPort, and 1x VGA. The extensive range of expansion options includes two internal full-size Mini PCIe slots for wireless transmission modules, and Cincoze’s exclusive CMI, CFM, and MEC modules for M12, digital I/O, Power Ignition Sensing (IGN), and PoE. This selection offers everything needed for different environments and various peripheral devices. The unique extruded aluminum effectively wicks heat away for maximum heat dissipation, and an optional external heat fan provides additional cooling.
Compact design and international certification
The new DI-1100 is compact, measuring only 203 mm (W) x 142 mm (D) x 66.8 mm (H), and has flexible installation methods including wall-mount, side-mount, DIN-rail, and VESA. Small size and various mounting options make it ideal for AGVs and AMRs, remote monitoring equipment, and more. The DI-1100 is tough and stable, passing the US military equipment inspection standard (MIL-STD-810G), rail transit EN50155 (EN 50121-3-2 only), E-mark, and other international certifications, for simplified integration in many application scenarios.
With the dual advantages of consistently high quality and world-class technical service, Cincoze has created the new robust embedded computer DI-1100 for autonomous robots, in-vehicle applications, and remote monitoring. It has the advantages of high performance, power-saving, and compactness. The DI-1100 injects smart energy into harsh industrial environments and moves them towards AIoT.
About Cincoze
Cincoze is a rugged embedded computer brand providing diversified embedded computer solutions tailored to market needs. Its product lines include rugged embedded computers, industrial panel PCs, industrial displays, and GPU embedded computers. Cincoze products meet various vertical markets' application needs, especially factory automation, mechanical automation, machine vision, AIoT, robotics, in-vehicle computing, smart transportation, smart warehousing, and logistics. Over the years, Cincoze has launched many innovative products and won several patents, awards and international certifications.
