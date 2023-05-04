TAIPEI, Taiwan--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 4, 2023--
Rugged embedded computing brand - Cincoze, recently launched the DX-1200 embedded computer, the latest addition to its Rugged Computing - DIAMOND product line. Featuring a compact and high-performance design, the DX-1200 overcomes space limitations while retaining extreme capability. The DX-1200 supports the latest 12th gen Intel Alder Lake-S processors, has a rich selection of native I/O, and supports flexible modular expansion to meet the requirements of a wide range of applications. The DX-1200 inherits the same rugged features that underscore the DIAMOND product line, such as wide temperature and voltage support, and vibration and shock resistance. It has also passed a number of industry certifications, making it an ideal choice for smart manufacturing, machine vision, and edge AI applications.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230504005105/en/
Cincoze releases the high-performance & compact embedded computer DX-1200 for industrial automation (Photo: Business Wire)
12th Gen Intel Performance
The DX-1200 supports 12th gen Intel ® Core ™ i9/i7/i5/i3 (Alder Lake-S) processors based on the Intel 7 process, with up to 16 cores (8P + 8E) and 24 threads, delivering more than 1.35x the processing performance of the Comet Lake-S platform. Support for up to 64GB of 4800MHz DDR5 memory with ECC technology, giving the extra stability and reliability needed for industrial automation and applications, effectively reducing the risk of failure and data loss. The Intel ® Xe architecture of the UHD 770 graphics chip boosts GPU image classification inference performance to 2.8× the speed of the Comet Lake-S platform, providing the processing performance needed for AI and edge computing.
10GbE networking and high expandability
The DX-1200 is built to satisfy the widest range of industrial application requirements, so it includes a rich selection of native I/O interfaces, and supports optional extra I/O, such as LAN, M12, DIO, and COM, through the addition of Cincoze exclusive modules. For application environments that require high-speed transmission, the DX-1200 can be equipped with up to 4× 10Gbps LAN for the rapid delivery of large images and files. To achieve multiple network connections and reduce wire clutter, up to 8× PoE can be installed, providing both data and power through the network cable. And to meet the rapidly increasing demand for wireless networking in industrial applications, the DX-1200 provides one M.2 Key E slot and two Mini PCIe slots for the addition of WiFi, GNSS, 4G, and Bluetooth.
Tough, secure, and industry-certified
The DX-1200 embodies the rugged design elements of the Rugged Computing - DIAMOND product line, providing wide temperature support (-40 - 70°C), wide voltage input (9 - 48 VDC), and overvoltage, overcurrent, and ESD protection. The DX-1200 complies with the US military shock vibration standard MIL-STD-810G and has internationally recognized UL/c-UL/EN/CB 62368-1 safety certification to further ensure product safety and reliability. To meet the requirements of specific industrial applications, the DX-1200 has also passed a number of industry certifications such as EMC EN 50121-3-2 standard in EN 50155 and the EN 45545-2 fire protection standard for railway computing, and the E-mark certification for vehicle EMC. The DX-1200 has become the best solution for industrial automation with its rich certification, rugged design, and stable performance.
About Cincoze
Cincoze is a rugged embedded computer brand providing diversified embedded computer solutions tailored to market needs. Its product lines include rugged embedded computers, industrial panel PCs, industrial displays, and embedded GPU computers. Cincoze products meet various vertical markets' application needs, especially factory automation, mechanical automation, machine vision, AIoT, robotics, in-vehicle computing, smart transportation, smart warehousing, and logistics. Over the years, Cincoze has launched many innovative products and won several patents, awards and international certifications.
Tags： Panel PC / Fanless PC / embedded computers / GPU computer / Edge computing / Machine vision / Automation
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230504005105/en/
CONTACT: Julia Hsiao
Phone: +886-2-8912-1101 ext.1903
E-mail:julia.hsiao@cincoze.com
KEYWORD: TAIWAN ASIA PACIFIC
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: TECHNOLOGY HARDWARE CONSUMER ELECTRONICS IOT (INTERNET OF THINGS)
SOURCE: Cincoze
Copyright Business Wire 2023.
PUB: 05/04/2023 04:00 AM/DISC: 05/04/2023 04:00 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230504005105/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.