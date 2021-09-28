TAIPEI, Taiwan--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 28, 2021--
Cincoze, a leading manufacturer of rugged embedded computers, has launched a new GbE M12 X-Coded CMI module for railways. Cincoze realizes that safety is a top priority in rail transit, and real-time monitoring and transmission of information is critical for achieving this. This latest CMI module is compatible with two major Cincoze product lines: the DIAMOND Series rugged embedded computers (DS, DI, and DX series) and GOLD Series embedded GPU computers (GM and GP series). The new module is easy and convenient to install, stabilizes data transmission, and ensures a comprehensive safety overview of trains, gates, and other areas in rail transit.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210928005067/en/
Cincoze’s GbE M12 X-Coded CMI Module — Optimized for Railways (Photo: Business Wire)
Server-grade transmission module with excellent stability
The all-new GbE M12 X-Coded CMI module (CMI-XM12LAN01) has a server-grade Intel® i210 Gigabit Ethernet Controller, which supports jumbo frames, Wake-on-LAN, teaming, and PXE for fast and reliable data transmission and remote wake-up. The GbE LAN module has four M12 X-Coded connectors, each with a robust locking mechanism that eliminates signal loss under high vibration. This design is particularly suitable for long-term use on railways.
Exclusively built for rail transit
Given the many different X-Coded styles on the market, Cincoze has taken great care in using the industry-standard M12 X-Coded pin assignments used by more than 80% of railways. Standardizing means customers can avoid the struggle of rewiring and customizing the cables for monitor cameras and sensors after purchase. The CMI-XM12LAN01 module has an independent control chip, which improves transmission efficiency and can be used with Intel® Teaming to achieve fault tolerance and ensure sustained operational performance. This module can be paired with the PoE CFM module, allowing for future upgrades and other applications.
Multiple CMI options increase scalability
Cincoze offers I/O, display, and Ethernet CMI modules. The I/O modules include COM and DIO for communication and control. The display module provides VGA, HDMI, DisplayPort, and DVI-D connectors covering most analog and digital displays. The Ethernet modules come with RJ-45, M12 A-Coded, or M12 X-Coded connectors, for standard or high vibration environments on the DIAMOND and GOLD series. There are three major advantages to Cincoze CMI modules: variety, plug-and-play, and future expansion. A selection of CMI modules is available with many different features, reducing the cost of a customized system configuration. Plug-and-play means that no special drivers are needed, making installation effortless. Finally, futureproof the system with easy upgrades when necessary, e.g., pairing the Ethernet CMI module with a CFM module to get PoE. This attention to detail has been the crucial factor to being loved by our customers over the years.
About Cincoze
Cincoze is a rugged embedded computer brand providing diversified embedded computer solutions tailored to market needs. Its product lines include rugged embedded computers, industrial panel PCs, industrial displays, and GPU embedded computers. Cincoze products meet various vertical markets' application needs, especially factory automation, mechanical automation, machine vision, AIoT, robotics, in-vehicle computing, smart transportation, smart warehousing, and logistics. Over the years, Cincoze has launched many innovative products and won several patents, awards and international certifications.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210928005067/en/
CONTACT: Press
Julia Hsiao
Phone: +886-2-2918-8055 ext.1258
E-mail:julia.hsiao@cincoze.com
KEYWORD: TAIWAN ASIA PACIFIC
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: DATA MANAGEMENT TECHNOLOGY MANUFACTURING RAIL TRANSPORT SOFTWARE INTERNET ENGINEERING MOBILE/WIRELESS HARDWARE ELECTRONIC DESIGN AUTOMATION
SOURCE: Cincoze
Copyright Business Wire 2021.
PUB: 09/28/2021 04:00 AM/DISC: 09/28/2021 04:02 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210928005067/en