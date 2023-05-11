TAIPEI, Taiwan--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 11, 2023--
Rugged embedded computer brand – Cincoze, will make an appearance at two major international exhibitions in May 2023: Automate, the largest exhibition of automation in North America, in Detroit, USA on 22-25 May, and COMPUTEX, one of the largest computer and technology trade shows in the world, in Taipei, Taiwan on 30 May-2 June. The theme of Cincoze’s exhibit is The Diverse Applications of AIoT. The booth has four areas: Rugged Embedded Fanless Computers, Industrial Panel PC & Monitors, Embedded GPU Computers, and New Products, each showcasing Cincoze's latest solutions for specific applications at the industrial field side.
Cincoze showcases its latest AIoT solutions at Automate and COMPUTEX 2023 (Photo: Business Wire)
Rugged Embedded Fanless Computers
Cincoze's Rugged Computing - DIAMOND product line offers rock-solid stability for edge computing in harsh industrial environments. The seven series of computers in the range have wide temperature, wide voltage, and other industrial-grade protections, and each has different performance, expandability, and size options. The exclusive CMI/CFM/MEC modules also support additional I/O and functionality. The DX-1200 is the newest addition to the DIAMOND line, boasting the improved performance of the Intel® Alder Lake-S platform. Meeting international standards and certifications such as UL, and E-mark certification.
Industrial Panel PCs & Monitors
Cincoze’s Display Computing - CRYSTAL product line is designed for the AIoT HMI. They allow easy equipment control and automation status monitoring while accessing real-time operating data. The CRYSTAL product line consists of six series, including industrial panel PCs (CV-100/P series) and monitors (CV-100/M series) for general industrial environments, sunlight-readable panel PCs (CS-100/P series) and monitors (CS-100/M series) for outdoor high-brightness applications, and open frame panel PCs (CO-100/P series) and monitors (CO-100/M series). The CRYSTAL line provides a wide range of options, including display size, display ratio, touch mode, resolution, brightness, and more to suit different usage environments.
Embedded GPU Computers
Cincoze’s GPU Computing – GOLD product line provides the high-performance computing power needed for computationally intensive AIoT applications. With two series, the GM-1000 and GP-3000, these products are perfect for applications requiring massive real-time image processing, such as AI or machine vision. The GM-1000 is an extreme-performance computer equipped with an MXM GPU, making it ideal for machine vision applications where space is limited. On the other hand, the GP-3000, Cincoze's flagship model, can support up to two full-length GPU cards thanks to the GPU Expansion Box. This makes it perfect for performing sophisticated visual inspection or autonomous driving tasks. The GP-3000 has three patents for its heat dissipation, expansion, and GPU card mounting bracket designs that address common customer pain points.
New Products
The star of the new products area is the Cincoze DS-1400 high-performance and PCIe expansion embedded computer with the latest Intel® Alder Lake-S platform. This device has a 1.35x performance improvement over the previous model, which is ideal for applications that require heavy computational lifting. It has undergone rigorous safety testing and is UL certified. The DS-1400 also has Cincoze’s exclusive patented adjustable card retainer (patent number: I773359) that fixes PCI/PCIe expansion cards securely, ensuring stable operation even in high-vibration environments. The model on display will demonstrate how the adjustable card retainer makes the expansion card firmly in place and won’t loosen under continuous vibration, ensuring the stable and uninterrupted operation of the machine.
Exhibition Information
Exhibition
Automate
Computex
Date
Mon. – Thu., May 22 - 25, 2023
Tue. – Fri., May 30 – June 2, 2023
Venue
Huntington Place Convention
Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center,
Booth No.
#2650
Hall 1, K1015a
About Cincoze
Cincoze is a rugged embedded computer brand providing diversified embedded computer solutions tailored to market needs. Its product lines include rugged embedded computers, industrial panel PCs, industrial displays, and embedded GPU computers. Cincoze products meet various vertical markets' application needs, especially factory automation, mechanical automation, machine vision, AIoT, robotics, in-vehicle computing, smart transportation, smart warehousing, and logistics. Over the years, Cincoze has launched many innovative products and won several patents, awards and international certifications.
