CinDome Pharma, a CinRx portfolio company, presented a poster at the 2023 Digestive Disease Week (DDW) Conference titled “Effect of Therapeutic and Supratherapeutic Doses of Deudomperidone (CIN-102) on Cardiac Repolarization in a Thorough QT (TQT) Study in Healthy Subjects.” The poster highlighted data evaluating deudomperidone, a modified formulation of domperidone, for the long-term treatment of gastroparesis.
The study presented at DDW assessed the effect of deudomperidone on electrocardiogram (ECG) parameters, including concentration-QTc (C-QTc) analysis. In this randomized placebo and active-controlled trial of deudomperidone in healthy individuals aged 18-55 years of age, the treatment did not have a clinically meaningful effect on ECG parameters at the therapeutic and supratherapeutic levels. The data demonstrated the potential of deudomperidone to decrease the risk of QT prolongation associated with the traditional formulation of domperidone.
“We’re extremely pleased with the results of this thorough QT study and have already advanced the clinical development of deudomperidone by initiating a phase 2 clinical trial to support patients with diabetic gastroparesis, a population with a large unmet medical need,” said Jon Isaacsohn , M.D., FACC, Founder and Chief Executive Office at CinRx Pharma.
Deudomperidone is being developed by CinDome as the first line therapy for chronic gastroparesis, which impacts an estimated 16 million people in the U.S. This novel formulation of domperidone is designed to blunt peak concentration (Cmax) and extend half-life as compared to traditional domperidone. Deudomperidone is intended to provide similar or better therapeutic effects than domperidone with less QT liability. Currently, the only U.S.-approved treatment for gastroparesis is metoclopramide, which is only prescribed for short-term treatment and carries a black box warning.
About CinRx Pharma
CinRx is a mosaic of biotechnology companies supported by a dedicated funding mechanism designed to improve drug development success and accelerate transformational new medicines to patients. By integrating our deep scientific, clinical, and operational expertise with a thoughtful portfolio model, we establish the optimal development trajectory – a drug development superhighway. The company’s experienced team ensures high-potential medicines are financially and operationally championed with the most efficient route from the lab to the patient. For more information, please visit www.CinRx.com or follow the company on Twitter and LinkedIn.
About CinDome Pharma
CinDome, a CinRx portfolio company, is dedicated to filling the significant need for a safe, effective and tolerable treatment for the millions of people living with the devastating impact of chronic gastroparesis. With nearly 16 million adult patients in the US experiencing symptoms of gastroparesis, a safe and effective treatment that can be taken on a chronic basis remains a significant unmet need. CinDome’s CIN-102 is an engineered formulation of domperidone, the first line treatment for gastroparesis worldwide, which is not approved in the U.S.
