CINCINNATI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apr 6, 2023--
Cintas Corporation (Nasdaq: CTAS) today announced that Michael L. Thompson, Executive Vice President (EVP) and Chief Administration Officer (CAO), will retire on August 31, 2023. Thompson will cease being an Executive Officer of the Company as of May 31, 2023.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230406005234/en/
Cintas Corporation Executive Vice President & Chief Administrative Officer Michael (Mike) L. Thompson will retire from the company on Aug. 31, 2023, and will cease being an Executive Office of the company on May 31, 2023. Thompson will close a 29-year Cintas career that began in 1994 as Financial Analyst. Since then, he’s held a variety of ascending roles, including Director of Corporate Development, Corporate Controller, Vice President & Treasurer, Senior Vice President of Rental Facility Services, Senior Vice President of Business Transformation, Senior Vice President & Chief Information Officer (CIO), and most recently, EVP and CAO. (Photo: Business Wire)
The company also announced that Jim Rozakis, currently President and Chief Operating Officer (COO) of the company’s Rental Division, will be promoted to Cintas EVP and COO, effective June 1, 2023.
“I want to thank Mike for his tremendous contributions during his incredible 29 years with Cintas,” said Todd Schneider, Cintas President and CEO. “Over his career, Mike has successfully taken on many challenging areas and created opportunities that have made our company significantly better because of his leadership. I value Mike’s perspective, dedication, and friendship and will miss working with him every day. I wish he and his family all the best in the future as they enjoy this new phase in life.”
>> Media-Use Assets (via Dropbox):Mike Thompson (.jpg) | Jim Rozakis (.jpg)
Thompson joined Cintas in 1994 as a Financial Analyst and has held a variety of ascending roles in the years that have followed, including Director of Corporate Development, Corporate Controller, Vice President & Treasurer, Senior Vice President of Rental Facility Services, Senior Vice President of Business Transformation, Senior Vice President & Chief Information Officer (CIO), and most recently, EVP and CAO. Throughout Thompson’s Cintas career, he helped optimize the company for ongoing growth while also prioritizing the customer experience.
Cintas will not fill Thompson’s CAO role at this time. Thompson’s responsibilities and areas of oversight will be distributed among the company’s executive administration. Rozakis will move into the COO role which has been unfilled since Schneider, the last EVP and COO, was appointed to President and CEO in June 2021.
Rozakis is a 24-year Cintas employee-partner whose strategic acumen and commitment to excellence has continually pushed the company forward. Rozakis came to Cintas in 1999 as a Sales Associate and rose through the Rental Division’s sales and operations ranks, including roles as Sales Vice President, Group Vice President, Senior Vice President and most recently, Rental President & COO, a position he has held since June 2020.
Since assuming his most recent role, Rozakis has led the business to remarkable success. Assuming leadership less than three months into the COVID-19 pandemic, Rozakis guided the Rental Division to record sales and profits through the expansion of new workwear and facility services offerings that helped Cintas customers remain open and operating in a safer, healthier and efficient manner.
“ Jim’s vision and focus on our customers and employee-partners has had an incredible impact on the Rental Division and it has created our road map for Cintas’ future,” Schneider added. “Coupled with his drive and his commitment to excellence, Jim is poised to help lead Cintas’ businesses to even greater success in his new role our Cintas Chief Operating Officer.”
About Cintas Corporation
Cintas Corporation helps more than one million businesses of all types and sizes get Ready™ to open their doors with confidence every day by providing products and services that help keep their customers’ facilities and employees clean, safe, and looking their best. With offerings including uniforms, mats, mops, towels, restroom supplies, workplace water services, first aid and safety products, eye-wash stations, safety training, fire extinguishers, sprinkler systems and alarm service, Cintas helps customers get Ready for the Workday®. Headquartered in Cincinnati, Cintas is a publicly held Fortune 500 company traded over the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol CTAS and is a component of both the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index and Nasdaq-100 Index.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230406005234/en/
CONTACT: Media Contacts:
Michelle Goret, Cintas Vice President of Corporate Affairs |goretm@cintas.com, 513-972-4155
Lizz Summers, Cintas Director of Corporate Affairs |summerse2@cintas.com, 513-972-2859
Investor Relations Contacts:
Mike Hansen, Cintas Executive Vice President and CFO |hansenm@cintas.com, 513-972-2079
Paul Adler, Cintas Vice President and Treasurer | adlerp@cintas.com, 513-972-4195
KEYWORD: OHIO UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: RETAIL CHEMICALS/PLASTICS OFFICE PRODUCTS MANUFACTURING OTHER CONSTRUCTION & PROPERTY RESIDENTIAL BUILDING & REAL ESTATE COMMERCIAL BUILDING & REAL ESTATE CONSTRUCTION & PROPERTY BUILDING SYSTEMS OTHER RETAIL HVAC OTHER MANUFACTURING TEXTILES FASHION
SOURCE: Cintas Corporation
Copyright Business Wire 2023.
PUB: 04/06/2023 12:00 PM/DISC: 04/06/2023 11:59 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230406005234/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.