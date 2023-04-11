Cintas Corporation Expands Board of Directors, Appoints Martin Mucci as Director

Cintas Corporation today elected Martin “Marty” Mucci to its Board of Directors, effectively immediately. Mucci will be an independent director and his appointment expands the size of Cintas’ Board to 10 Directors. Mucci is currently Chairman of the Board at Rochester, N.Y.-based Paychex, Inc., following his October 2022 retirement as the company’s CEO. In his 12 years as CEO, Mucci led Paychex’s transformation from a payroll services company into a leading customer-driven, technology-enabled service company.