Valor Compounding Pharmacy today announced that CIO Bulletin has named it among their 10 Most Trusted Companies in 2021.
“ CIO Bulletin’s 10 Most Trusted Companies 2021 is a premier recognition program which identifies companies that not only have the most robust and reliable business and technology solutions, but also have the most loyal customer base as well,” said J.P Pande, Editor-in-Chief of the CIO Bulletin magazine. The publication has selected Valor based on its brand reputation in the U.S. market, dedication to quality and innovation within its industry, and the ability to establish a trustworthy online presence that delivers convenience and an exceptional customer experience.
“ We are honored to be recognized by CIO Bulletin as one of their 10 Most Trusted Companies 2021,” said Rick Niemi, Founder and CEO of Valor. “ Trust is a foundational Valor virtue and critical quality we believe is required for any healthy relationship. With it, what we can accomplish is infinite. Without it, no good thing will realize its full potential.”
Valor continues its upward climb towards realizing its potential, having made Inc. 5000’s fastest list of growing companies two years running, while having another banner year of growth in 2022. Valor’s focus on improving the customer and user experience distinguishes them from the competition and is a primary reason why they are the compounding partner of choice for so many throughout the United States.
About Valor Compounding Pharmacy
Valor Compounding Pharmacy™, Inc. is a multi-state licensed 503A facility housing both sterile and non-sterile laboratories, located in Berkeley, CA. PCAB accredited and LegitScript certified, Valor is a specialized pharmacy that makes custom medications to meet the unique needs of the individual patient. Our goal is to reinvent and improve the provider and patient experience for compounding pharmacy, going from a reactive vendor to a proactive partner in patient health care. We accomplish this by optimizing turnaround times, being data-driven, while reducing patient anxiety. Our focus is on non-sterile and sterile, hazardous, and non-hazardous compounded medication, and we work with a network of providers, patients, health systems/institutions, and research scientists in a myriad of states throughout the U.S.
