WESTPORT, Conn., March 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HMG Strategy, the World’s #1 digital platform for enabling technology executives to reimagine the enterprise and reshape the business world, is excited to be recognizing outstanding business technology leaders who are making a difference in their organizations and in their respective industries at its upcoming 2023 Dallas CIO Executive Leadership Summit on April 6.
HMG Strategy’s 2023 Global Leadership Institute Awards program recognizes the industry’s premier business technology executives who have demonstrated exceptional leadership in the following areas:
- Diversity, Equity & Inclusion
- Leading Into the C-Suite
- Safeguarding the Enterprise
- Building a Culture of Trust
- Creating New Go-to-Market Business Models
- Modernizing Enterprise Architecture
Recipients of HMG Strategy’s 2023 Global Leadership Institute Awards at the Dallas summit will include:
- Mike Anderson, Chief Digital and Information Officer, Netskope
- Chris Andrews, CIO, Unleashed Brands
- Patrick Benoit, Global Chief Information Security Officer, Brink's Inc.
- Nellson Burns, Co-Owner, Destination IT, LLC
- Mignona Cote, Chief Security Officer, NetApp
- Stuart Kippelman, CIO & Commercial Cybersecurity Business Leader, Parsons Corporation
- Denis Zerr, Chief Information & Technology Officer, Radiology Partners
“There’s no better time to be a business technology leader,” says Hunter Muller, Founder and CEO of HMG Strategy. “The CIOs, CISOs, senior business technology executives, industry leaders and search executives that we recognize through our 2023 Global Leadership Institute program are helping to transform their companies and foster a culture of connectedness and success.”
Distinguished business technology executives speaking at the 2023 Dallas CIO Executive Leadership Summit on April 6 at the Brookhaven Country Club will include:
- Srini Alagarsamy, VP, Digital Technology, GM Financial
- Michael Anderson, Chief Digital and Information Officer, Netskope
- Chris Andrews, CIO, Unleashed Brands
- Renee Arrington, President, COO & Director, Pearson Partners International
- Saqib E. Awan, Founder & Managing Director, GTM Capital
- Jason Ballard, IT Executive/General Manager, Toyota North America
- Patrick Benoit, Global CISO, Brink’s
- Nellson Burns, Managing Partner, Destination IT, LLC
- Kevin Christ, Partner, Concentre
- Mignona Cote, Chief Security Officer, NetApp
- Alain Espinosa, Sr. Business Information Security Officer, Rent-A-Center
- Edward Gustenhoven, EVP, CIO, Dal-Tile Corporation
- Blake Holman, CIO, BBG
- Skip Kimpel, Principal of Independent & SMB Consulting, Constrata
- Stuart Kippelman, CIO, Commercial Cybersecurity Business Leader, Parsons Corporation
- Keith Landau, Chief Technology Director, Information Technology Services, Deloitte
- Andy Laudato, COO, The Vitamin Shoppe
- Tony Leng, Managing Director, Practice Lead and OMP, Diversified Search
- James Parker, CEO, Tangoe
- Ajay Patel, VP, Business & Technology Services, Mary Kay, Inc.
- Jonathan Pride, Executive Director for Texas, NPower
- Bhavin Shah, Founder & CEO, Moveworks
- Tanweer Surve, Control Sr. Officer – Technology CTO (Cloud), Wells Fargo
- Gertrude Van Horn, SVP & CIO, NCH Corporation
- Hermen Wegayehu, Senior Information Security Officer, Bank of America
- Denis Zerr, Chief Information & Technology Officer, Radiology Partners
Valued Partners for the 2023 Dallas CIO Executive Leadership Summit include 8x8, Aisera, Akamai, Apptio, Aptum, Aryaka, BetterCloud, Box, Darktrace, Delphix, Fortinet, GTM Capital, LastPass, Moveworks, Netskope, Nexthink, NPower, Nutanix, Palo Alto Networks, Ping Identity, RingCentral, SafeGuard Cyber, SAP, SIM Dallas/Fort Worth, Tangoe, Tanium, Tonkean, Upwork, Zoom, and Zscaler.
To learn more about the 2023 Dallas CIO Executive Leadership Summit and to register for the event, click here.
HMG Strategy will also be hosting its 2023 Phoenix CIO Executive Leadership Summit on March 24 at the JW Marriott Scottsdale Camelback Inn Resort & Spa. World-class business technology leaders and industry experts speaking at this popular in-person event will explore valuable opportunities for leveraging technologies such as AI, ChatGPT, cloud platforms and innovative cybersecurity tools to help move the needle for the business and to better safeguard the enterprise.
Prominent executives speaking at the 2023 Phoenix CIO Executive Leadership Summit will include:
- Ed Albanese, COO, Vectara
- Saqib E. Awan, Founder & Managing Director, GTM Capital
- Susan Barlow, VP & CIO, Clearway Energy Group
- Stacy Black, VP of IT, Benchmark Electronics
- Kevin Campbell, CIO, TGen
- Stefanie Causey, OCM Leader, IBM
- Max Chan, CIO, Avnet
- Greg Fancher, EVP & Chief Information Technology Officer, PetSmart
- Frank Grimmelmann, Founder, President & CEO/Intelligence Liaison Officer, Arizona Cyber Threat Response Alliance
- Laura Hemenway, Founder and Principal, Paradigm Solutions, LLC; Treasurer, SIM Arizona
- Scott Hicar, SVP & CIO, Benchmark Electronics
- David Jarvis, Professor of Practice, Arizona State University
- Bipin Jayaraj, SVP & CIO, Rogers Corporation
- Hariharan Kolam, Co-Founder & CEO, Findem
- Bianca Lochner, CIO, City of Scottsdale
- Fred Mapp, President & CEO, Quality Service Solutions, LLC
- Daniel Mayo, Assistant Special Agent in Charge, Phoenix FBI Field Office
- Mark Morawski, CTO, ZaloPay
- Steve Phillips, Board Director, Wick Communications
- Gail Ricketts, IT Compliance Manager, Axon
- Peter Robinson, VP, Digital Enablement, Avnet
- Malcolm Ross, SVP Product Strategy, Appian
- Dan Saltich, CIO, Shamrock Foods Company
- Bhavin Shah, CEO & Founder, Moveworks
- Simon Taylor, EVP, PacketWatch; President, SIM Arizona
- Mark Tonnesen, CIO, Achieve
- Paul Valente, Co-Founder & CEO, VISO Trust
- Rebekah Wilke, Director, Information Security Operations, ON Semiconductor
- Rebecca Wynn, Global Chief Security Strategist & CISO, Click Solutions Group
The 2023 Phoenix CIO Executive Leadership Summit will also feature an Innovation Accelerator panel featuring Ed Albanese, COO, Vectara; Hariharan Kolam, Co-Founder and CEO, Findem; Paul Valente, Co-Founder & CEO, VISO Trust; and Saqib E. Awan, Founder and Managing Director of GTM Capital. Executives from these innovative technology start-ups will share the challenges they solve for their clients, the innovation they deliver to companies and how their solutions are differentiated in the market.
Valued Partners for the 2023 Phoenix CIO Executive Leadership Summit include 8x8, Aisera, Akamai, Appian, Aryaka, BetterCloud, Box, Darktrace, Delphix, Fortinet, GTM Capital, Intuitive.Cloud, LastPass, Moveworks, Netskope, Nutanix, OutSystems, Palo Alto Networks, Ping Identity, ReliaQuest, RingCentral, SafeGuard Cyber, SAP, SentinelOne, SHE Informationtechnologie AG, SIM San Arizona, Tonkean, Upwork, Zoom, and Zscaler.
Recipients of HMG Strategy’s 2023 Global Leadership Institute Awards at the Phoenix CIO Summit will include:
- Stefanie Causey, OCM Lead, IBM
- Max Chan, CIO, Avnet
- Scott Hicar, Senior Vice President & Chief Information Officer, Benchmark Electronics
- Bipin Jayaraj, SVP & CIO, Rogers Corporation
- Bianca Lochner, CIO, City of Scottsdale
- Fred Mapp, President & CEO, Quality Service Solutions, LLC
- Dan Saltich, CIO, Shamrock Foods Company
- Bhavin Shah, CEO & Founder, Moveworks
To learn more about the 2023 Phoenix CIO Executive Leadership Summit and to register for the event, click here.
HMG Strategy will also be hosting its 2023 New York CIO Summit with the Global Women in Technology Summit on April 13 at the Harvard Club of New York City. At this event, global business technology executives and industry experts will discuss the importance of demonstrating resilient leadership in the face of economic headwinds.
Elite business technology leaders speaking at the 2023 New York CIO Summit of America with the Global Women in Technology Summit will include:
- Beena Ammanath, Executive Director, Global AI Institute, Deloitte
- Don Anderson, CIO, Tiger Global Management
- Renee Arrington, President, COO & Director, Pearson Partners International, Inc.
- Marianne Bachynski, CIO – Investments & Enterprise Systems, Corebridge Financial
- Robin Brown, CIO – Protein North America, Cargill
- Andrew Campbell, CIO, Terex Corporation
- Cindy Finkelman, Managing Director, Alvarez & Marsal
- Michael Frankel, Managing Partner, Trajectory Capital Partners
- Tsvi Gal, CTO, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center; Board Member, Israel Discount Bank
- Kostas Georgakopoulos, Global CTO & CISO, Mondelez International
- Ken Grady, CVP & CIO, IDEXX Laboratories
- Rocco Grillo, Managing Director – Global Cyber Risk Services & Incident Response Investigation, Alvarez & Marsal
- Jamie Head, Chief Digital & Technology Officer, Ocean Spray
- Tony Leng, Managing Director, Practice Lead and OMP, Diversified Search
- Lesley Ma, VP, CIO and Chief Data Officer, NSF International
- Vipul Nagrath, SVP Product Development, ADP
- Manik Patil, VP, Modernization, AIG Life & Retirement
- Mark Polansky, Executive-in-Residence, HMG Strategy; Former Senior Partner, Korn Ferry
- Ramesh Razdan, Global CIO, Bain & Company
- John Repko, EVP & CIO, AIG
- Dr. Kenneth Russell, Chief Information & Innovation Officer, New College Institute, Commonwealth of Virginia
- Asha Saxena, Founder and CEO, Women Leaders in Data & AI
- Ken Spangler, EVP IT - CIO Global OpCo Technologies: Express, Ground, Freight, Logistics, FedEx
- Cindy Taibi, SVP & CIO, The New York Times Co.
- Mark Troller, CIO, Tangoe
- Patricia Walsh, SVP and Global Head Data, Digital and IT for Innovative Medicines, Novartis
- Cindy Warner, Strategic Board Member, Michigan Economic Development Corporation; CEO/Founder, 360ofme
- Gabrielle Wolfson, CDO and CIO, Quest Diagnostics
- Robyn Wright, CISO, John Wiley & Sons
- Angela Yochem, EVP, Chief Transformation and Digital Officer, Novant Health
- Gregory Zelo, CIO, Veeco Instruments
Valued Partners for the 2023 New York CIO Summit of America with the Global Women in Technology Summit include 8x8, Aisera, Akamai, Amazon Web Services, BetterCloud, Box, Darktrace, Delphix, Fortinet, Intuitive.Cloud, LastPass, Moveworks, Netskope, Nutanix, Palo Alto Networks, Ping Identity, Prelude Solutions, RingCentral, SafeGuard Cyber, SAP, SIM New York Metro, Tangoe, Tanium, Tonkean, Upwork, Zoom, and Zscaler.
Recipients of HMG Strategy’s 2023 Global Leadership Institute Awards at the 2023 New York CIO Summit of America with the Global Women in Technology Summit will include:
- Jamie Head, Chief Digital & Technology Officer, Ocean Spray
- John Repko, EVP & CIO, AIG
- Ken Spangler, EVP IT - CIO Global OpCo Technologies: Express, Ground, Freight, Logistics, FedEx
- Angela Yochem, EVP, Chief Transformation and Digital Officer, Novant Health
To learn more about the 2023 New York CIO Summit of America with the Global Women in Technology Summit and to register for the events, click here.
To learn more about HMG Strategy’s upcoming schedule of CIO & CISO summits, click here.
About HMG Strategy
HMG Strategy is the world's leading digital platform for technology executives to reimagine the enterprise and reshape the business world. The HMG Strategy global network consists of more than 500,000 CIOs, CTOs, CISOs, CDOs, senior business technology executives, search industry executives, venture capitalists, industry experts and world-class thought leaders.
HMG Strategy’s global media model generates more than one million impressions per week, providing vast opportunities for business technology leaders and sponsor partners to promote themselves and their brands.
HMG Strategy was founded in 2008 by Hunter Muller, a leadership expert who has worked side-by-side with Fortune 2000 executives with strategic planning and career ascent for the past 30+ years.
HMG Strategy’s regional CIO and CISO Executive Leadership Series, authored books and Digital Resource Center deliver unique, peer-driven guidance from CIOs, CISOs, CTOs, CDOs and technology executives on leadership, innovation, transformation and career ascent.
HMG Strategy offers a range of peer-led advisory services such as its Global CIO & CISO Executive Leadership Alliance (CELA) service which bring together the world’s top CIOs, CISOs and technology executives to brainstorm on the top opportunities and challenges facing them in their roles.
HMG Strategy’s Global Advisory Services are a unique set of peer-driven research services that are designed to keep business technology executives up to speed on the latest leadership, business, technology and global macro-economic trends that are impacting businesses and industries.
To learn more about the 7 Pillars of Trust for HMG Strategy's unique business model, click here.
