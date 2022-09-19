NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 19, 2022--
CION Investment Corporation (NYSE: CION) (“CION” or the “Company”) today announced that its management will be presenting at the Sidoti Small-Cap Virtual Conference on Thursday, September 22 nd at 9:15am (ET). Additionally, CION’s management will be meeting with investors throughout the day.
Investors will be able to access the presentation live over the internet via the weblink: https://sidoti.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_OGFsDFMORFuFvSOkSMT-Yg. A webcast replay will be available via the same link for approximately 90 days.
Investors can also download a PDF copy of the presentation by visiting CION’s Investor Relations section of its website: https://www.cionbdc.com/#resources.
ABOUT CION INVESTMENT CORPORATION
CION Investment Corporation is a leading publicly listed business development company that had approximately $1.9 billion in assets as of June 30, 2022. CION seeks to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, capital appreciation for investors by focusing primarily on senior secured loans to U.S. middle-market companies. CION is advised by CION Investment Management, LLC, a registered investment adviser and an affiliate of CION. For more information, please visit www.cionbdc.com.
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This press release may contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. You can identify these statements by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “project,” “target,” “estimate,” “intend,” “continue,” or “believe” or the negatives thereof or other variations thereon or comparable terminology. You should read statements that contain these words carefully because they discuss CION’s plans, strategies, prospects and expectations concerning its business, operating results, financial condition and other similar matters. These statements represent CION’s belief regarding future events that, by their nature, are uncertain and outside of CION’s control. There are likely to be events in the future, however, that CION is not able to predict accurately or control. Any forward-looking statement made by CION in this press release speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Factors or events that could cause CION’s actual results to differ, possibly materially from its expectations, include, but are not limited to, the risks, uncertainties and other factors CION identifies in the sections entitled “Risk Factors” and “Forward-Looking Statements” in filings CION makes with the SEC, and it is not possible for CION to predict or identify all of them. CION undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.
OTHER INFORMATION
The information in this press release is summary information only and should be read in conjunction with CION’s Current Report on Form 8-K, which CION filed with the SEC on September 19, 2022, as well as CION’s other reports filed with the SEC. A copy of CION’s Current Report on Form 8-K and CION’s other reports filed with the SEC can be found on CION’s website at www.cionbdc.com and the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220919005255/en/
CONTACT: Media
Alexander Cavalieri
acavalieri@cioninvestments.comInvestor Relations
1-800-343-3736Analysts and Institutional Investors
Lena Cati
The Equity Group
212-836-9611
KEYWORD: NEW YORK UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: ASSET MANAGEMENT PROFESSIONAL SERVICES BUSINESS FINANCE
SOURCE: CION Investment Corporation
Copyright Business Wire 2022.
PUB: 09/19/2022 08:00 AM/DISC: 09/19/2022 08:02 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220919005255/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.