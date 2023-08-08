BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 8, 2023--
Circle, a global fintech firm and the issuer of USDC and Euro Coin, today announced Programmable Wallets, a wallet-as-a-service platform for developers to embed Web3 wallets in their apps and deliver user-friendly, blockchain-based experiences for their customers.
Available in public beta, Programmable Wallets is the first product to launch under Circle’s Web3 services. Leveraging its acquisition of CYBAVO in 2022, Circle’s new platform provides developers across the world with the technical infrastructure to build, scale and operate customizable on-chain wallets for their own customers. With just a few lines of code, developers can use Programmable Wallets to launch to mainnet faster and deliver more streamlined Web3 experiences on multiple blockchain networks.
Circle’s Programmable Wallets enables developers to rapidly create secure Web3 wallets for their users while preserving the UX that users are familiar with. With the wallet operations tools packaged within Programmable Wallets, developers are able to manage blockchain operations and scale their apps with ease. Using familiar APIs and SDKs, the developer’s integration of fully-functional crypto wallets into apps brings new efficiencies for builders, and for users looking to store, send, receive and spend with digital currencies like USDC, or digital assets like NFTs.
“Circle’s Programmable Wallets is part of a new, core pillar of our strategy to advance global, mainstream utility and adoption of digital assets like USDC and public blockchain-based payments,” said Jeremy Allaire, CEO and Co-Founder of Circle. “This new platform marks the first step for Circle’s Web3 services as we work to ease common pain points for developers, remove friction from value exchange, deliver more seamless user experiences and help drive blockchain-powered wallet adoption.”
Programmable Wallets beta is available for developers and enterprises to use on Avalanche, Ethereum and Polygon, with expansion to additional chains expected in the second half of 2023.
“Circle’s Programmable Wallets provides Avalanche developers yet another tool for building smarter and faster,” said John Nahas, VP of Business Development at Ava Labs. “Developers can customize the Web3 wallet experience to match their dApp. Programmable Wallets can be integrated effortlessly – with just a few lines of code and in just a few minutes – and fluidly for end users.”
“Circle’s Programmable Wallets adds tremendous functionality for developers building on top of Polygon,” said Jack Melnick, Head of DeFi BD at Polygon Labs. “Developers within our ecosystem are seeking scaling solutions and infrastructure that will deliver more user-friendly features and experiences. Programmable Wallets provides these needs for developers and empowers their users with a secure wallet solution.”
To learn more about how Programmable Wallets works, visit our blog here.
About Circle
Circle is a global financial technology firm that enables businesses of all sizes to harness the power of digital currencies and public blockchains for payments, commerce and financial applications worldwide. Circle is the issuer of USDC and Euro Coin - highly liquid, interoperable, and trusted money protocols on the internet. Circle’s open and programmable platform and APIs make it easy for organizations to run their internet-scale business, whether it is making international payments, building globally-accessible Web3 apps or managing their internal treasury. Learn more at https://circle.com.
Programmable Wallets application programming interface (“API”) is offered by Circle Technology Services, LLC (“CTS”). CTS is not a regulated financial services company and the API does not include financial, investment, tax, legal, regulatory, accounting, business, or other advice. For additional details, please visit https://console.circle.com/legal/developer-terms to see the Circle Developer terms of service.
