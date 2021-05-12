BURLINGTON, Mass. (AP) — Circor International Inc. (CIR) on Wednesday reported a loss of $7.1 million in its first quarter.
On a per-share basis, the Burlington, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of 35 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 24 cents per share.
The maker of valves and other engineered products posted revenue of $180.7 million in the period.
Circor expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.10 to $2.30 per share.
Circor shares have dropped slightly more than 5% since the beginning of the year. The stock has more than tripled in the last 12 months.
