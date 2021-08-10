BURLINGTON, Mass. (AP) — Circor International Inc. (CIR) on Tuesday reported a loss of $15.6 million in its second quarter.
On a per-share basis, the Burlington, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of 77 cents. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and non-recurring costs, were 35 cents per share.
The maker of valves and other engineered products posted revenue of $190.3 million in the period.
For the current quarter ending in October, Circor expects its per-share earnings to range from 55 cents to 60 cents.
The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.10 to $2.30 per share.
Circor shares have fallen 22% since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased 7% in the last 12 months.
