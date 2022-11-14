BURLINGTON, Mass. (AP) _ Circor International Inc. (CIR) on Monday reported third-quarter earnings of $31.5 million.
The Burlington, Massachusetts-based company said it had profit of $1.54 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 69 cents per share.
The maker of valves and other engineered products posted revenue of $195.4 million in the period.
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CIR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CIR
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.