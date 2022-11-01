AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 1, 2022--
Cirrus Logic, Inc. (Nasdaq: CRUS) today posted on its website at investor.cirrus.com the quarterly Shareholder Letter that contains the complete financial results for the second quarter fiscal year 2023, which ended September 24, 2022, as well as the company’s current business outlook.
“Cirrus Logic reported Q2 revenue of $540.6 million, marking the fifth consecutive quarter in which we have set a revenue record for the corresponding fiscal period. Results were well above the top end of our guidance, as we benefited from higher unit volumes and high-performance mixed-signal content gains in smartphones,” said John Forsyth, Cirrus Logic president and chief executive officer. “In addition to these strong results, during the quarter we also made excellent progress in our audio product lines and in our strategy of expansion through adjacent high-performance mixed-signal applications. We furthered the development of our next-generation flagship smartphone audio components, continued to build momentum with our audio products in additional markets, and saw the continued growth in value of our camera controller solutions. With an extensive product portfolio and an outstanding roadmap, we believe we are positioned well to capitalize on opportunities that we believe will drive growth in the years to come.”
Reported Financial Results – Second Quarter FY23
- Revenue of $540.6 million;
- GAAP and non-GAAP gross margin of 50.2 percent;
- GAAP operating expenses of $155.1 million and non-GAAP operating expenses of $123.9 million; and
- GAAP earnings per share of $1.52 and non-GAAP earnings per share of $1.99.
A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial information is included in the tables accompanying this press release.
Business Outlook – Third Quarter FY23
- Revenue is expected to range between $520 million and $580 million;
- GAAP gross margin is forecasted to be between 49 percent and 51 percent; and
- Combined GAAP R&D and SG&A expenses are anticipated to range between $153 million and $159 million, including approximately $21 million in stock-based compensation expense, $9 million in amortization of acquired intangibles, and $3 million in acquisition-related costs.
Cirrus Logic will host a live Q&A session at 5 p.m. EDT today to discuss its financial results and business outlook. Participants may listen to the conference call on the investor relations website at investor.cirrus.com. A replay of the webcast can be accessed on the Cirrus Logic website approximately two hours following its completion, or by calling (647) 362-9199, or toll-free at (800) 770-2030 (Access Code: 95424).
Cirrus Logic, Inc.
Cirrus Logic is a leader in low-power, high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions that create innovative user experiences for the world’s top mobile and consumer applications. With headquarters in Austin, Texas, Cirrus Logic is recognized globally for its award-winning corporate culture.
Cirrus Logic, Cirrus and the Cirrus Logic logo are registered trademarks of Cirrus Logic, Inc. All other company or product names noted herein may be trademarks of their respective holders.
Use of non-GAAP Financial Information
To supplement Cirrus Logic's financial statements presented on a GAAP basis, the company has provided non-GAAP financial information, including non-GAAP net income, diluted earnings per share, operating income and profit, operating expenses, gross margin and profit, tax expense, tax expense impact on earnings per share, effective tax rate, free cash flow, and free cash flow margin. A reconciliation of the adjustments to GAAP results is included in the tables below. Non-GAAP financial information is not meant as a substitute for GAAP results but is included because management believes such information is useful to our investors for informational and comparative purposes. In addition, certain non-GAAP financial information is used internally by management to evaluate and manage the company. The non-GAAP financial information used by Cirrus Logic may differ from that used by other companies. These non-GAAP measures should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for, the results prepared in accordance with GAAP.
Safe Harbor Statement
Except for historical information contained herein, the matters set forth in this news release contain forward-looking statements including our statements about capitalizing on opportunities that we believe will drive growth in the years to come, and our estimates for the third quarter fiscal year 2023 revenue, gross margin, combined research and development and selling, general and administrative expense levels, stock compensation expense, amortization of acquired intangibles and acquisition-related costs. In some cases, forward-looking statements are identified by words such as “expect,” “anticipate,” “target,” “project,” “believe,” “goals,” “opportunity,” “estimates,” “intend,” and variations of these types of words and similar expressions. In addition, any statements that refer to our plans, expectations, strategies, or other characterizations of future events or circumstances are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations, estimates, and assumptions and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, and readers should not place undue reliance on such statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the following: the effects of the global COVID-19 outbreak and the measures taken to limit the spread of COVID-19, including any disruptions to our business that could result from measures to contain the outbreak that may be taken by governmental authorities in the jurisdictions in which we and our supply chain operate; the susceptibility of the markets we address to economic downturns, including as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak and the actions taken to mitigate the spread of COVID-19; increased industry-wide capacity constraints that may impact our ability to meet current customer demand, which could cause an unanticipated decline in our sales and damage our existing customer relationships and our ability to establish new customer relationships;the potential for increased prices due to capacity constraints in our supply chain, which, if we are unable to increase our selling price to our customers, could result in lower revenues and margins that could adversely affect our financial results;recent significant increases in inflation in the U.S and overseas; the level and timing of orders and shipments during the third quarter of fiscal year 2023, customer cancellations of orders, or the failure to place orders consistent with forecasts, along with the risk factors listed in our Form 10-K for the year ended March 26, 2022 and in our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available at www.sec.gov. The foregoing information concerning our business outlook represents our outlook as of the date of this news release, and we expressly disclaim any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new developments or otherwise.
Summary Financial Data Follows:
CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS
(in thousands, except per share data; unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
Sep. 24,
Jun. 25,
Sep. 25,
Sep. 24,
Sep. 25,
2022
2022
2021
2022
2021
Q2'23
Q1'23
Q2'22
Q2'23
Q2'22
Audio
$
337,811
$
254,496
$
300,775
$
592,307
$
518,130
High-Performance Mixed-Signal
202,763
139,143
165,111
341,906
225,009
Net sales
540,574
393,639
465,886
934,213
743,139
Cost of sales
269,288
191,005
230,442
460,293
367,749
Gross profit
271,286
202,634
235,444
473,920
375,390
Gross margin
50.2
%
51.5
%
50.5
%
50.7
%
50.5
%
Research and development
115,471
109,716
102,116
225,187
187,812
Selling, general and administrative
39,598
38,642
38,132
78,240
73,279
Total operating expenses
155,069
148,358
140,248
303,427
261,091
Income from operations
116,217
54,276
95,196
170,493
114,299
Interest income
1,285
305
35
1,590
796
Other income
295
506
1,859
801
1,617
Income before income taxes
117,797
55,087
97,090
172,884
116,712
Provision for income taxes
30,609
15,380
11,994
45,989
14,407
Net income
$
87,188
$
39,707
$
85,096
$
126,895
$
102,305
Basic earnings per share:
$
1.56
$
0.71
$
1.48
$
2.27
$
1.78
Diluted earnings per share:
$
1.52
$
0.69
$
1.43
$
2.20
$
1.72
Weighted average number of shares:
Basic
55,726
56,277
57,364
56,002
57,473
Diluted
57,418
57,804
59,451
57,620
59,485
Prepared in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles
RECONCILIATION BETWEEN GAAP AND NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION
(in thousands, except per share data; unaudited)
(not prepared in accordance with GAAP)
Non-GAAP financial information is not meant as a substitute for GAAP results, but is included because management believes such information is useful to our investors for informational and comparative purposes. In addition, certain non-GAAP financial information is used internally by management to evaluate and manage the company. As a note, the non-GAAP financial information used by Cirrus Logic may differ from that used by other companies. These non-GAAP measures should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for, the results prepared in accordance with GAAP.
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
Sep. 24,
Jun. 25,
Sep. 25,
Sep. 24,
Sep. 25,
2022
2022
2021
2022
2021
Net Income Reconciliation
Q2'23
Q1'23
Q2'22
Q2'23
Q2'22
GAAP Net Income
$
87,188
$
39,707
$
85,096
$
126,895
$
102,305
Amortization of acquisition intangibles
7,787
7,835
7,054
15,622
10,052
Stock-based compensation expense
20,483
18,138
16,551
38,621
31,535
Acquisition-related costs
3,164
3,164
5,834
6,328
5,834
Adjustment to income taxes
(4,135
)
(4,300
)
(6,045
)
(8,435
)
(8,994
)
Non-GAAP Net Income
$
114,487
$
64,544
$
108,490
$
179,031
$
140,732
Earnings Per Share Reconciliation
GAAP Diluted earnings per share
$
1.52
$
0.69
$
1.43
$
2.20
$
1.72
Effect of Amortization of acquisition intangibles
0.14
0.14
0.12
0.27
0.17
Effect of Stock-based compensation expense
0.35
0.31
0.28
0.67
0.53
Effect of Acquisition-related costs
0.05
0.05
0.09
0.11
0.09
Effect of Adjustment to income taxes
(0.07
)
(0.07
)
(0.10
)
(0.14
)
(0.14
)
Non-GAAP Diluted earnings per share
$
1.99
$
1.12
$
1.82
$
3.11
$
2.37
Operating Income Reconciliation
GAAP Operating Income
$
116,217
$
54,276
$
95,196
$
170,493
$
114,299
GAAP Operating Profit
21.5
%
13.8
%
20.4
%
18.2
%
15.4
%
Amortization of acquisition intangibles
7,787
7,835
7,054
15,622
10,052
Stock-based compensation expense - COGS
312
277
272
589
518
Stock-based compensation expense - R&D
14,228
12,592
10,496
26,820
20,108
Stock-based compensation expense - SG&A
5,943
5,269
5,783
11,212
10,909
Acquisition-related costs
3,164
3,164
5,834
6,328
5,834
Non-GAAP Operating Income
$
147,651
$
83,413
$
124,635
$
231,064
$
161,720
Non-GAAP Operating Profit
27.3
%
21.2
%
26.8
%
24.7
%
21.8
%
Operating Expense Reconciliation
GAAP Operating Expenses
$
155,069
$
148,358
$
140,248
$
303,427
$
261,091
Amortization of acquisition intangibles
(7,787
)
(7,835
)
(7,054
)
(15,622
)
(10,052
)
Stock-based compensation expense - R&D
(14,228
)
(12,592
)
(10,496
)
(26,820
)
(20,108
)
Stock-based compensation expense - SG&A
(5,943
)
(5,269
)
(5,783
)
(11,212
)
(10,909
)
Acquisition-related costs
(3,164
)
(3,164
)
(2,373
)
(6,328
)
(2,373
)
Non-GAAP Operating Expenses
$
123,947
$
119,498
$
114,542
$
243,445
$
217,649
Gross Margin/Profit Reconciliation
GAAP Gross Profit
$
271,286
$
202,634
$
235,444
$
473,920
$
375,390
GAAP Gross Margin
50.2
%
51.5
%
50.5
%
50.7
%
50.5
%
Acquisition-related costs
—
—
3,461
—
3,461
Stock-based compensation expense - COGS
312
277
272
589
518
Non-GAAP Gross Profit
$
271,598
$
202,911
$
239,177
$
474,509
$
379,369
Non-GAAP Gross Margin
50.2
%
51.5
%
51.3
%
50.8
%
51.0
%
Effective Tax Rate Reconciliation
GAAP Tax Expense
$
30,609
$
15,380
$
11,994
$
45,989
$
14,407
GAAP Effective Tax Rate
26.0
%
27.9
%
12.4
%
26.6
%
12.3
%
Adjustments to income taxes
4,135
4,300
6,045
8,435
8,994
Non-GAAP Tax Expense
$
34,744
$
19,680
$
18,039
$
54,424
$
23,401
Non-GAAP Effective Tax Rate
23.3
%
23.4
%
14.3
%
23.3
%
14.3
%
Tax Impact to EPS Reconciliation
GAAP Tax Expense
$
0.53
$
0.27
$
0.20
$
0.80
$
0.24
Adjustments to income taxes
0.07
0.07
0.10
0.14
0.14
Non-GAAP Tax Expense
$
0.60
$
0.34
$
0.30
$
0.94
$
0.38
CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED BALANCE SHEET
(in thousands; unaudited)
Sep. 24,
Mar. 26,
Sep. 25,
2022
2022
2021
ASSETS
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$
355,043
$
369,814
$
386,741
Marketable securities
23,869
10,601
8,152
Accounts receivable, net
304,546
240,264
280,967
Inventories
164,571
138,436
188,360
Other current assets
108,538
80,900
84,836
Total current Assets
956,567
840,015
949,056
Long-term marketable securities
49,013
63,749
67,726
Right-of-use lease assets
162,859
171,003
129,298
Property and equipment, net
158,722
157,077
159,480
Intangibles, net
141,909
158,145
174,852
Goodwill
435,936
435,791
437,783
Deferred tax asset
13,094
11,068
10,073
Long-term prepaid wafers
174,787
195,000
195,000
Other assets
71,180
91,552
102,892
Total assets
$
2,164,067
$
2,123,400
$
2,226,160
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current liabilities
Accounts payable
$
118,000
$
115,417
$
386,699
Accrued salaries and benefits
59,140
65,261
54,919
Lease liability
13,583
14,680
14,359
Acquisition-related liabilities
45,984
30,964
—
Other accrued liabilities
45,658
38,461
44,404
Total current liabilities
282,365
264,783
500,381
Non-current lease liability
152,294
163,162
122,815
Non-current income taxes
65,255
73,383
79,727
Long-term acquisition-related liabilities
—
8,692
33,329
Other long-term liabilities
9,539
13,563
21,818
Total long-term liabilities
227,088
258,800
257,689
Stockholders' equity:
Capital stock
1,618,177
1,578,427
1,533,557
Accumulated earnings (deficit)
40,927
23,435
(65,672
)
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
(4,490
)
(2,045
)
205
Total stockholders' equity
1,654,614
1,599,817
1,468,090
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
2,164,067
$
2,123,400
$
2,226,160
Prepared in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles
CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS
(in thousands; unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Sep. 24,
Sep. 25,
2022
2021
Q2'23
Q2'22
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net income
$
87,188
$
85,096
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
17,219
15,812
Stock-based compensation expense
20,483
16,551
Deferred income taxes
1,404
294
Loss on retirement or write-off of long-lived assets
11
331
Other non-cash charges
86
92
Net change in operating assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable, net
(98,274
)
(137,707
)
Inventories
9,799
12,037
Prepaid wafers
—
(195,000
)
Other assets
(2,491
)
(94,911
)
Accounts payable and other accrued liabilities
14,229
302,681
Income taxes payable
(16,829
)
(9,432
)
Acquisition-related liabilities
3,164
33,329
Net cash provided by operating activities
35,989
29,173
Cash flows from investing activities:
Maturities and sales of available-for-sale marketable securities
1,961
308,478
Purchases of available-for-sale marketable securities
(850
)
(14,194
)
Purchases of property, equipment and software
(10,211
)
(3,893
)
Investments in technology
(36
)
(2,034
)
Acquisition of business, net of cash obtained
—
(275,642
)
Net cash used in investing activities
(9,136
)
12,715
Cash flows from financing activities:
Debt issuance costs
—
(1,716
)
Issuance of common stock, net of shares withheld for taxes
1,011
2,457
Repurchase of stock to satisfy employee tax withholding obligations
(2,156
)
(1,013
)
Repurchase and retirement of common stock
(50,000
)
(40,002
)
Net cash used in financing activities
(51,145
)
(40,274
)
Net increase in cash and cash equivalents
(24,292
)
1,614
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
379,335
385,127
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
$
355,043
$
386,741
Prepared in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles
RECONCILIATION BETWEEN GAAP AND NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION
(in thousands; unaudited)
Free cash flow, a non-GAAP financial measure, is GAAP cash flow from operations (or cash provided by (used in) operating activities) less capital expenditures. Capital expenditures include purchases of property, equipment and software as well as investments in technology, as presented within our GAAP Consolidated Condensed Statement of Cash Flows. Free cash flow margin represents free cash flow divided by revenue.
Twelve
Three Months Ended
Sep. 24,
Sep. 24,
Jun. 25,
Mar. 26,
Dec. 25,
2022
2022
2022
2022
2021
Q2'23
Q2'23
Q1'23
Q4'22
Q3'22
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities (GAAP)
$
232,730
$
35,989
$
74,365
$
258,231
$
(135,855
)
Capital expenditures
(29,651
)
(10,247
)
(7,224
)
(8,456
)
(3,724
)
Free Cash Flow (Non-GAAP)
$
203,079
$
25,742
$
67,141
$
249,775
$
(139,579
)
Cash Flow from Operations as a Percentage of Revenue (GAAP)
12
%
7
%
19
%
53
%
(25
) %
Free Cash Flow Margin (Non-GAAP)
10
%
5
%
17
%
51
%
(25
) %
