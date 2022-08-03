INDIANAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 3, 2022--
HKW, a middle-market private equity firm focused on growth-oriented companies, today announced that its portfolio company, CIS Secure Computing, Inc. ("CIS Secure" or "Company"), acquired Intrepid Solutions and Services, LLC ("Intrepid Solutions"). The financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
Intrepid Solutions provides information technology modernization, data analysis/cybersecurity services, and intelligence training/support, primarily to the defense and intelligence communities.
"The addition of Intrepid Solutions' robust services portfolio is a significant milestone for CIS Secure. The combined companies will be able to develop, integrate, and deliver critical security solutions for the national security infrastructure," said Bill Strang, Chief Executive Officer of CIS Secure.
"The combination of CIS Secure and Intrepid Solutions is a transformative moment for us all and will greatly benefit our customers, partners, and the entire team," said Ryan Hebert, Intrepid CEO. "The companies have highly complementary capabilities in defense and intelligence technologies and services. We look forward to working with our new team members at CIS Secure to provide end-to-end solutions to our combined customer set."
Chris Eline, HKW Principal, stated, "In addition to adding services to CIS Secure’s technology offering, Intrepid Solutions also brings a very talented and like-minded management team. HKW looks forward to supporting the combined business."
The combination of CIS Secure and Intrepid Solutions will create a vertically integrated organization committed to developing, delivering, and supporting mission-focused technologies. The two companies already share multiple customers throughout their markets and have experienced consistent growth over the past years.
Headquartered in Ashburn, VA, CIS Secure provides secure collaboration, tactical communications, and protected personal mobility solutions, securing the operations of the defense, intelligence, and homeland security communities. Providing hardware and software solutions, CIS Secure aligns with HKW's Business Services sector focus, notably within the Tech-Enabled Business Services subsector. cissecure.com
HKW is a private equity firm investing in growth-oriented companies with talented management teams in the US and Canada. HKW targets companies in the Technology, Health & Wellness, and Business Services sectors. Since 1982, HKW has sponsored 66 platform transactions of lower middle-market companies throughout North America and 73 add-on acquisitions. For more information on HKW, please visit hkwinc.com.
