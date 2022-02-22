Citcon Expands Customer Payment Options for Restaurant Self-Serve Kiosks With ABCPOS Integration

SAN JOSE, Calif. & NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 22, 2022--
Citcon, the leading mobile wallet payment provider enabling global commerce at scale, today announced a new payment technology integration with Abacus Business Computer (ABCPOS), an integrated merchant services company serving the restaurant and retail industries. The Citcon/ABCPOS integration will make ABCPOS kiosks the first restaurant kiosk in the US to accept customer payments from popular digital wallets like PayPal and Venmo, as well as dozens of popular alternate payment methods favored by international customers.
Integrated merchant services systems have transformed the restaurant and retail industries by streamlining, automating, and connecting key operational processes – from order-taking to kitchen operations, to inventory management. ABCPOS has continually evolved its merchant services platform to keep pace with the business needs of its clients and the expectations of the customers they serve. Expanding the payment transaction capabilities of its industry-leading Self-Service Kiosks is a key consideration at a time when restaurants are under increasing financial pressure.
“Every restaurant owner knows that convenience ranks right next to product and service quality when it comes to survival,” said Sean Chen, CEO of ABCPOS. “Our partnership with Citcon expands the benefits of utilizing customer self-serve kiosks by enabling restaurants to accept PayPal and Venmo payments alongside dozens of other payment methods favored by international clientele safely and securely.”
“Enabling more kinds of transactions means attracting more customers to your store,” said Wei Jiang, President of Citcon. “We have seen this scenario play out across merchant categories around the world. Bringing these expanded payment capabilities to restaurants via self-serve kiosks enables any operator – from a sole proprietor to a small chain, to a national franchise network – to realize the benefits of expanded payment capabilities.”
Citcon-enabled customer self-serve kiosk systems from ABCPOS are currently available for restaurants nationwide. For more information, please visit https://en.abcpos.com.
About CITCON
Founded in 2015, Citcon’s fintech platform enables seamless global commerce at scale by connecting the world’s businesses with more than 100+ mobile wallets, local and alternative payment methods. Citcon integrates with POS and ecommerce systems such as Toshiba, Oracle, Cegid, Shopify and SAP and is currently deployed at more than 30,000 merchants' sites and locations, including major brands such as L’Oreal, Tumi, Texas Instruments, Revolve, Macy’s, and Panda Express. Citcon is backed by leading global investors Norwest Venture Partners, Cota Capital, Sierra Ventures, Sonae, and East-West Bank. The company has five regional offices in the US, Canada, Europe, and Asia to service its global clientele. Learn more at https://www.citcon.com.
About ABCPOS
ABCPOS was founded in 1992 to provide smart and tailored POS systems for small businesses with big dreams. Today the company serves more than 6,000 customers in all 50 states with an installed base of more than 40,000 devices. ABCPOS works very closely with customers from one single location to multi-location businesses to international restaurant groups. The company is always thriving to provide the best services while adapting to the latest technology, including the latest fully integrated cloud-based systems.
