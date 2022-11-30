NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 30, 2022--
Jane Fraser, Chief Executive Officer of Citi, will present at the Goldman Sachs 2022 US Financial Services Conference on Wednesday, December 7. The presentation is expected to begin at approximately 11:20 a.m. (Eastern). A live webcast will be available at http://www.citigroup.com/citi/investor. A replay and transcript of the webcast will be available shortly after the event.
About Citi
Citi is a preeminent banking partner for institutions with cross-border needs, a global leader in wealth management and a valued personal bank in its home market of the United States. Citi does business in more than 160 countries and jurisdictions, providing corporations, governments, investors, institutions and individuals with a broad range of financial products and services.
