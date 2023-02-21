NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 21, 2023--
Mark Mason, Chief Financial Officer of Citi, will present at the 2023 RBC Capital Markets Financial Institutions Conference on Wednesday, March 8. The presentation is expected to begin at approximately 3:20 p.m. (Eastern). A live webcast will be available at http://www.citigroup.com/citi/investor. A replay and transcript of the webcast will be available shortly after the event.
Citi is a preeminent banking partner for institutions with cross-border needs, a global leader in wealth management and a valued personal bank in its home market of the United States. Citi does business in nearly 160 countries and jurisdictions, providing corporations, governments, investors, institutions and individuals with a broad range of financial products and services.
