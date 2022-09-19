NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 19, 2022--
Citigroup will issue its financial results via press release at approximately 8 a.m. (ET) on the following dates:
- 1Q23 – Friday, April 14, 2023
- 2Q23 – Friday, July 14, 2023
- 3Q23 – Friday, October 13, 2023
- 4Q23 – Wednesday, January 17, 2024
At 11 a.m. (ET) on April 14, July 14, October 13 and January 17, results will be reviewed via live webcast and teleconference. The press release, webcast and presentation materials will be available at https://www.citigroup.com/citi/investor. A replay and transcript of the webcast will be available shortly after the event. Dial-in information will be provided at a later date.
Citi is a preeminent banking partner for institutions with cross-border needs, a global leader in wealth management and a valued personal bank in its home market of the United States. Citi does business in more than 160 countries and jurisdictions, providing corporations, governments, investors, institutions and individuals with a broad range of financial products and services.
