NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 4, 2022--
Citibank, N.A. said today it has raised its base lending rate to 4.00% from 3.50%, effective tomorrow, Thursday, May 5, 2022.
Citi, the leading global bank, has approximately 200 million customer accounts and does business in more than 160 countries and jurisdictions. Citi provides consumers, corporations, governments and institutions with a broad range of financial products and services, including consumer banking and credit, corporate and investment banking, securities brokerage, transaction services, and wealth management.
