NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 21, 2022--
Citibank, N.A. said today it has raised its base lending rate to 6.25% from 5.50%, effective tomorrow, Thursday, September 22, 2022.
Citi is a preeminent banking partner for institutions with cross-border needs, a global leader in wealth management and a valued personal bank in its home market of the United States. Citi does business in more than 160 countries and jurisdictions, providing corporations, governments, investors, institutions and individuals with a broad range of financial products and services.
