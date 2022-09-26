NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 26, 2022--
Citigroup will issue its third quarter results via press release at approximately 8 a.m. (ET) on Friday, October 14, 2022. At 11 a.m. (ET), results will be reviewed via live webcast and teleconference.
The press release, webcast and presentation materials will be available at www.citigroup.com/citi/investor. A replay and transcript of the webcast will be available shortly after the event.
To attend the live webcast please visit https://www.veracast.com/webcasts/citigroup/webinars/KG34HX.cfm.
If you’d like to dial into the live earnings review, please call (800) 343-1703 (for U.S. and Canada callers) or (203) 518-9859 (for international callers).
A telephonic replay of the call will be available approximately two hours after the event until October 22, 2022, by calling (800) 839-5687 (for U.S. and Canada callers) or (402) 220-2569 (for international callers).
Citi is a preeminent banking partner for institutions with cross-border needs, a global leader in wealth management and a valued personal bank in its home market of the United States. Citi does business in more than 160 countries and jurisdictions, providing corporations, governments, investors, institutions and individuals with a broad range of financial products and services.
Additional information may be found at www.citigroup.com | Twitter: @Citi | YouTube: www.youtube.com/citi | Blog: http://blog.citigroup.com | Facebook: www.facebook.com/citi | LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/citi
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220926005752/en/
CONTACT: Media: Danielle Romero-Apsilos (212) 816-2264
Investors: Jennifer Landis (212) 559-2718
KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA NEW YORK
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: BANKING PROFESSIONAL SERVICES FINANCE
SOURCE: Citigroup
Copyright Business Wire 2022.
PUB: 09/26/2022 04:15 PM/DISC: 09/26/2022 04:17 PM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220926005752/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.