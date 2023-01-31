NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 31, 2023--
Shahmir Khaliq, Global Head of Treasury and Trade Solutions (TTS) at Citigroup, will present at the Credit Suisse Financial Services Forum on Tuesday, February 14 th. The presentation is expected to begin at approximately 9:25 a.m. (Eastern). A live webcast will be available at http://www.citigroup.com/citi/investor. A replay and transcript of the webcast will be available shortly after the event.
About Citi
Citi is a preeminent banking partner for institutions with cross-border needs, a global leader in wealth management and a valued personal bank in its home market of the United States. Citi does business in nearly 160 countries and jurisdictions, providing corporations, governments, investors, institutions and individuals with a broad range of financial products and services.
