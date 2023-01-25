PRINCETON, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 25, 2023--
CitiusTech, a leading provider of healthcare technology solutions and services, has unveiled RealSight, an analytics platform that utilizes publicly available price transparency data to provide competitive insights. The launch of RealSight follows CitiusTech's powerful MRF Engine solution which helped healthcare organizations generate Machine Readable Files to meet the CMS' Transparency in Coverage Rule. RealSight is designed to allow health plans, providers, employer groups, and others to use publicly available pricing information to gain a competitive advantage.
Paul Mango, Former Deputy Chief of Staff for Policy at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and Advisory Board Member at CitiusTech said “The Transparency in Coverage rule promises to be the most consequential healthcare regulatory action since the passing of the Affordable Care Act over a decade ago. Its intent is to empower the consumer to seek value from health care providers and, in turn, encourage these providers to accelerate their own journeys toward delivering higher quality, more efficient services.”
As regulations such as Transparency in Coverage increase the amount of publicly available healthcare information, it will be crucial to utilize this data to gain valuable insights. RealSight assists companies in innovating by providing detailed analysis of competitive pricing information. This information can be used for reshaping product strategy, negotiating contracts, optimizing network management, elevating member experience, and improving revenue.
Shyam Karunakaran, Senior Vice President, Health Plans at CitiusTech said, "The convergence of increasingly available public health data and modern analytics technologies is transforming the healthcare industry. At CitiusTech, we are using the power of advanced analytics and cutting-edge technologies to turn vast volumes of data into actionable insights that drive real change.”
CitiusTech is a leading provider of digital technology and consulting services to payer, provider, medical technology, and life sciences companies. With over 8,000 healthcare technology professionals worldwide, CitiusTech powers healthcare digital innovation, business transformation and industry-wide convergence for over 130 organizations, through next-generation technologies, solutions, and products. Key focus areas include healthcare interoperability, secure data management, quality and performance analytics, value-based care, patient experience, medical imaging, connected health, payer-provider convergence, care coordination and population health management. CitiusTech’s cutting-edge technology expertise, deep healthcare domain expertise and a strong focus on digital transformation enables healthcare and life sciences companies to reinvent themselves to deliver better outcomes, accelerate growth, drive efficiencies, and ultimately make a meaningful impact to patients. Follow CitiusTech on Twitter or LinkedIn.
