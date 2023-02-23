WILMINGTON, Del.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 23, 2023--
Today, Citizens for Judicial Fairness announced the launch of a print and digital advertising campaign over Valentine’s Day week that exposes the greed of Delaware’s corporate elite and Court of Chancery. The advertisement depicts Chancery insiders Jennifer Voss, Robert Pincus, and Leo Strine as “Jabba the Hutt-like” figures who have made “galactic sums of money” off of Chancery Court cases and court-appointed custodianships, all at the expense of everyday Delawareans.
Citizens for Judicial Fairness released the following statement about the campaign: “We will not relent in our campaign to expose the hypocrisy and corruption of Delaware’s Chancery Court. This ad campaign is our latest effort to show the people of Delaware how well-connected corporate insiders are taking advantage of the state’s courts for their own financial gain. Instead of our courts representing the people, they are run like Jabba the Hutt’s court in Star Wars, enriching elites in a never-ending charade of high-cost legal proceedings. This campaign sends the message that these sorts of corrupt hijinks will not stay in the shadows any longer.”
