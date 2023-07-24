PROVIDENCE, R.I.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 24, 2023--
Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE: CFG) today announced the appointment of Susan deTray as Head of Citizens Private Bank. In this new role, she will lead the bank’s private banking growth strategy and partner closely across the enterprise to propel growth in Wealth Management, Business Banking and Commercial Banking. The Citizens Private Bank has multiple teams in Boston, New York, Palm Beach, Fla. and San Francisco. She will report directly to Brendan Coughlin, Vice Chairman and Head of Consumer Banking.
“Susan is a well-respected, accomplished banking leader with tremendous breadth and depth of experience delivering exceptional client-centric private banking and wealth management experiences at large financial services firms,” said Coughlin. “She will help significantly accelerate our private banking growth strategy, fueled by our recent hiring, leading the buildout of a world-class offering for the market.”
Prior to joining Citizens, deTray served as Senior Vice President, Deputy Chief Credit Officer and Head of Credit Administration for First Republic Bank where she oversaw a $200+ billion consumer and commercial loan portfolio. She previously held leadership and credit risk management roles at Wells Fargo, U.S. Trust, The Bank of New York, and JPMorgan Chase.
Based in San Francisco, deTray holds a bachelor’s degree in economics from Barnard College, Columbia University and completed the General Management Program (GMP) at Harvard Business School.
