Citizens today announced the launch of Citizens Plus, a package of additional benefits for account holders that further deepens the bank’s ongoing commitment to provide customers with more value and flexibility across their financial lifetimes. The bank also announced plans to launch Citizens Private Client, its expanded Wealth Management offering, by the end of the year.
Citizens Plus offers a comprehensive set of new offers for Citizens Quest™ Checking and Citizens Wealth™ Checking customers. Benefits include added credit card cash rewards, lending discounts and up to a $2,000 match when opening a new Wealth Management investment relationship.
Citizens Private Client (1) is a new offering for Citizens Wealth Management customers that will provide personalized, world-class financial advice and investment management to help customers achieve their financial goals. Customers will receive a dedicated Relationship Manager, Financial Advisor and Certified Financial Planner®. As part of the Citizens Private Client launch, the bank is hiring more than 200 new Financial Advisors and Relationship Managers to better serve customers with $200,000 or more in deposits or investments.
“Citizens is the bank that stands and grows with its customers,” said Brendan Coughlin, Head of Consumer Banking at Citizens. “Our continued innovation has helped us grow our customer base at an industry-leading pace – Citizens Plus and Citizens Private Client further strengthen our commitment to our customers by rewarding them with substantial value when they do more of their banking with us.”
Citizens Plus benefits are available to new and existing customers and include: (2)
- Deposit Rate Boosters: Earn up to 50 percent more than standard rates
- Investment Boost: Up to $2,000 match on funding a new managed investment relationship
- Mortgage: Rate discounts and up to $500 off closing costs (new customers)
- HELOC: Rate discounts (new customers) and annual fee waiver
- Credit card bonus: Up to 2 percent cash back
Citizens is committed to empowering customers over the long term and providing the communities it serves with access to flexible banking solutions. Citizens offers a robust lineup of easy and accessible features for everyday banking, including Citizens Paid Early ™, which enables customers to access pay up to two days in advance, and Citizens IQ™, which delivers personalized spending and savings insights.
In addition, Citizens has taken several steps to make banking more transparent and worry-free, including eliminating nonsufficient funds fees, eliminating Savings Overdraft Protection fees and offering Citizens Peace of Mind™ to reverse the expense of unexpected overdraft fees.
For more information, please visit www.citizensbank.com/citizensplus.
About Citizens Financial Group, Inc.
Citizens Financial Group, Inc. is one of the nation’s oldest and largest financial institutions, with $226.7 billion in assets as of June 30, 2022. Headquartered in Providence, Rhode Island, Citizens offers a broad range of retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, large corporations and institutions. Citizens helps its customers reach their potential by listening to them and by understanding their needs in order to offer tailored advice, ideas and solutions. In Consumer Banking, Citizens provides an integrated experience that includes mobile and online banking, a full-service customer contact center and the convenience of approximately 3,300 ATMs and approximately 1,200 branches in 14 states and the District of Columbia. Consumer Banking products and services include a full range of banking, lending, savings, wealth management and small business offerings. In Commercial Banking, Citizens offers a broad complement of financial products and solutions, including lending and leasing, deposit and treasury management services, foreign exchange, interest rate and commodity risk management solutions, as well as loan syndication, corporate finance, merger and acquisition, and debt and equity capital markets capabilities. More information is available at www.citizensbank.com or visit us on Twitter, LinkedIn or Facebook.
(1) Securities, Insurance and Investment Advisory Services offered through Citizens Securities, Inc. ("CSI") or by members of FINRA and SIPC that provide brokerage and custody services to clients of Clarfeld Financial Advisors, LLC (see Clarfeld Financial Advisors, LLC’sForm ADVfor details). CSI is an SEC registered investment adviser and member of FINRA and SIPC. One Citizens Bank Way, JCB135, Johnston, RI 02919. CSI is an affiliate of Citizens Bank, N.A. Please be aware that the securities products offered are different from those offered by a bank and are subject to investment risk, including possible loss of principal amount invested.
(2) Citizens Plus benefits cannot be applied in addition to other promotional benefits or discounts that we may offer from time to time. In order to qualify or maintain CitizensPlus, you must maintain an open and active Citizens Quest or Citizens Wealth Checking account. We may evaluate accounts periodically to determine qualifications and have the right to remove benefits based on failure to meet qualifications. Benefits subject to change.
