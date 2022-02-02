LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 2, 2022--
City of Hope, a world-renowned, National Cancer Institute-designated comprehensive cancer center, has completed its previously announced acquisition of Cancer Treatment Centers of America (CTCA), a network of oncology hospitals and outpatient care centers across the United States, expanding access to world-class research and cancer care to patients nationally. City of Hope now has one of the largest geographic footprints in cancer research and treatment, providing cancer patients with timely access to exceptional care, clinical trials and leading-edge innovation.
“With the completion of this acquisition, City of Hope and Cancer Treatment Centers of America are combining complementary strengths, with a shared commitment to providing the best, most compassionate care possible,” said Robert Stone, president and CEO of City of Hope and the Helen and Morgan Chu Chief Executive Officer Distinguished Chair. “Together, we are creating a new model for how cancer care is delivered, leveraging real-world cancer care experience to inform scientific innovation and making tomorrow’s new discoveries available to the people who need them today.”
With CTCA, the combined organization will serve approximately 115,000 patients each year, with more than 11,000 team members and 575 physicians across a network of locations in California, Arizona, Illinois and Georgia, expanding the portfolio, reach and impact of City of Hope’s world-class cancer services and capabilities, including research and development, to more patients, families and communities nationwide.
J.P. Morgan acted as exclusive financial advisor and Jones Day acted as legal counsel to City of Hope in the transaction. Goldman Sachs & Co. acted as exclusive financial advisor and McDermott Will & Emery and Katten Muchin Rosenman LLP acted as legal counsel to CTCA.
With the completion of this acquisition, City of Hope intends to begin the process of converting CTCA to a nonprofit organization. CTCA President and CEO Pat Basu, M.D., will report directly to Stone.
About City of Hope
City of Hope ’s mission is to deliver the cures of tomorrow to the people who need them today. Founded in 1913, City of Hope has grown into one the largest cancer research and treatment organizations in the U.S. and one of the leading research centers for diabetes and other life-threatening illnesses. As an independent, National Cancer Institute-designated comprehensive cancer center, City of Hope brings a uniquely integrated model to patients spanning cancer care, research and development, academics and training, and innovation initiatives. Research and technology developed at City of Hope has been the basis for numerous breakthrough cancer medicines, as well as human synthetic insulin and monoclonal antibodies. A leader in bone marrow transplantation and immunotherapy, such as CAR T cell therapy, City of Hope’s personalized treatment protocols help advance cancer care throughout the world.
With a goal of expanding access to the latest discoveries and leading-edge care to more patients, families and communities, City of Hope’s growing national system includes its main Los Angeles campus, a network of clinical care locations across Southern California, a new cancer center in Orange County, California, scheduled to open in 2022, and Cancer Treatment Centers of America. City of Hope’s affiliated family of organizations includes Translational Genomics Research Institute and AccessHope TM. For more information about City of Hope, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Instagram and LinkedIn.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220202005253/en/
CONTACT: Chantal Roshetar
626-361-1190
KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA CALIFORNIA
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: ONCOLOGY HEALTH OTHER SCIENCE GENERAL HEALTH CLINICAL TRIALS RESEARCH SCIENCE
SOURCE: City of Hope
Copyright Business Wire 2022.
PUB: 02/02/2022 09:00 AM/DISC: 02/02/2022 09:02 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220202005253/en