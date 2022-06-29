DOVER, Del.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 29, 2022--
As part of a citywide strategic initiative to provide high-quality, cost-effective, and responsive services to its more than 300,000 residents, the City of Irvine has selected Clariti's Permitting and Land Management solution to replace its current system.
The City reviewed 26 vendors and found Clariti's powerful solution capabilities went above and beyond requested functionality—most notably in the areas of data analytics and real-time reporting—and possessed the innate flexibility to seamlessly integrate with the City's existing financial, payments, e-Plan, and GIS systems. Clariti's interface and customer portal also proved to be the most user-friendly and configurable of the evaluated products, promising to enhance service quality and customer experience.
"We are thrilled to help Irvine enable an exceptional permit experience for their community. It is our pleasure to partner with such a forward-thinking city for decades to come."
- Cyrus Symoom, Clariti Co-CEO
With the new system, the City will be able to further assist the public with quicker permitting and plan review requests. The goal is to enable staff to expedite turnaround times with a comprehensive toolset and point-and-click functionality that makes system updates quick and easy with minimal to no IT support.
Clariti will replace several different software packages currently required to support the City's online permitting and building inspection operations, and will be used by multiple departments involved in permitting and land management to better manage building permits, planning projects, and inspections citywide.
"The City looks forward to having a fully integrated electronic plan review, business license, code enforcement, building inspection, and customer service portal all on one platform," said Pete Carmichael, Community Development Director. "This new technology will enhance our business process, increase efficiency, and improve customer experience."
For both in-office and field staff, the solution will make everyday work streams more seamless and efficient, with powerful capabilities that include a fully configurable back-office that can be updated using clicks, not code, and a modern, mobile-friendly inspections app that can be accessed from the field.
The overall project goal is to achieve operational excellence and efficiency by consolidating permitting services, increasing the speed of service delivery, and ensuring data integrity.
Clariti looks forward to a long and successful partnership with the City of Irvine to provide exceptional citizen services for years to come.
About the City of Irvine
Since its incorporation in 1971, Irvine has become a nationally recognized city, with a population of 310,250 that spans 66 square miles and is recognized as one of America’s safest and most successful master-planned urban communities. Top-rated educational institutions, an enterprising business atmosphere, sound environmental stewardship, and respect for diversity all contribute to Irvine’s enviable quality of life. This family-friendly city features more than 16,000 acres of parks, sports fields and dedicated open space and is the home of Great Park. For more information, please visit cityofirvine.org.
About Clariti
Clariti is a 100 percent software-as-a-service (SaaS) company offering empowering and easy-to-use permitting and licensing solutions for state and local governments across North America.
