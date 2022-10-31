DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 31, 2022--

Civitas Resources, Inc. (NYSE: CIVI) (the "Company" or "Civitas") today announced its third quarter 2022 financial and operating results. A conference call to discuss the results is planned for 8 a.m. MT (10 a.m. ET), November 1, 2022. Dial-in details can be found in this release. In addition, supplemental slides have been posted to the Company’s website, www.civiresources.com.

Third Quarter 2022 Highlights

  • Average daily sales volumes of 176.3 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day (“MBoe/d”), with oil representing 45% of total volumes
  • Total capital expenditures of $237.2 million
  • GAAP net income of $405.8 million and Adjusted EBITDAX (1) of $631.5 million
  • Net cash provided by operating activities of $710.1 million and free cash flow (1) of $352.3 million
  • Fixed-plus-variable dividend, to be paid in December, increased to $1.95 per share, up roughly 11% sequentially from $1.7625 per share in the prior quarter
  • Total liquidity was $1.7 billion as of September 30, 2022, which consisted of $682.1 million of cash plus funds available under the Company's credit facility

(1) Non-GAAP financial measure; see attached reconciliation schedules at the end of this release.

Shareholder Return Framework

The Company's board of directors approved a dividend of $1.95 per share, payable on December 30, 2022 to shareholders of record as of December 15, 2022. The total reflects the combination of a new, higher quarterly base dividend of $0.50 per share and a quarterly variable dividend of $1.45 per share. Additional details regarding the calculation of the variable dividend can be found in the Company's new investor presentation located on its website.

Civitas CEO Chris Doyle said, “Civitas reported outstanding results this quarter, with production and cash flow exceeding expectations at lower-than-expected capital investments. Our business plan is focused on four pillars that are proven to create value and position us for future success: generating significant free cash flow, maintaining a premier balance sheet, returning cash to shareholders, and leading on ESG. This approach has been and will continue to be a winning formula for our shareholders, our employees, and the communities in which we operate.”

Third Quarter 2022 Financial and Operating Results

During the third quarter of 2022, the Company reported average daily sales of 176.3 MBoe/d, of which 45% was crude oil, 30% was natural gas, and 25% was natural gas liquids. The table below provides sales volumes, product mix, and average sales prices for the third quarter of 2022 and 2021.

 

 

Three Months Ended September 30,

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

 

% Change

Avg. Daily Sales Volumes:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Crude oil (Bbls/d)

 

 

78,634

 

 

 

22,135

 

 

255

%

Natural gas (Mcf/d)

 

 

317,313

 

 

 

72,255

 

 

339

%

Natural gas liquids (Bbls/d)

 

 

44,766

 

 

 

9,567

 

 

368

%

Crude oil equivalent (Boe/d)

 

 

176,286

 

 

 

43,745

 

 

303

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Product Mix

 

 

 

 

 

 

Crude oil

 

 

45

%

 

 

51

%

 

 

Natural gas

 

 

30

%

 

 

27

%

 

 

Natural gas liquids

 

 

25

%

 

 

22

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Average Sales Prices (before derivatives):

 

 

 

 

Crude oil (per Bbl)

 

$

90.38

 

 

$

64.38

 

 

40

%

Natural gas (per Mcf)

 

$

7.39

 

 

$

3.52

 

 

110

%

Natural gas liquids (per Bbl)

 

$

33.38

 

 

$

38.44

 

 

(13

) %

Crude oil equivalent (per Boe)

 

$

62.10

 

 

$

46.80

 

 

33

%

Capital expenditures during the quarter were $237.2 million, which included $16.0 million of land and midstream investments. The Company drilled 47 gross (39.4 net) operated wells, completed 35 gross (28.5 net) operated wells, and turned to sales 52 gross (44.7 net) operated wells during the third quarter.

Net crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids revenue in the third quarter of 2022 was $1.0 billion, compared to $1.2 billion in the second quarter of 2022. The decrease was primarily related to lower crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids realized prices, partly offset by an increase in sales volumes. Crude oil accounted for approximately 65% of total revenue for the quarter. Differentials for the Company's crude oil production, relative to WTI, averaged approximately negative $2.68 per barrel in the quarter.

Lease operating expense for the third quarter of 2022, on a unit basis, increased to $2.78 per Boe from $2.63 per Boe in the second quarter of 2022.

Rocky Mountain Infrastructure (“RMI”) net effective cost for the third quarter 2022 was $0.52 per Boe, which consists of $0.57 per Boe of midstream operating expense offset by $0.05 per Boe of RMI operating revenue from working interest partners. RMI operating revenue from working interest partners is based on production volumes, and the fees are not tied to crude oil or natural gas prices.

The Company's general and administrative ("G&A") expenses for the third quarter were $37.3 million, which included $10.2 million in non-cash stock-based compensation and $5.5 million of other non-recurring G&A expenses. Recurring cash G&A, which excludes non-recurring and non-cash items, was $21.6 million for the third quarter of 2022. On a per unit basis, the Company's recurring cash G&A increased 6% sequentially from $1.26 per Boe in the second quarter of 2022 to $1.33 per Boe in the third quarter of 2022.

Recurring cash G&A and RMI net effective cost are non-GAAP financial measures. Please see Schedule 7 and Schedule 8 at the end of this release for a reconciliation to the most comparable GAAP measure.

2022 Outlook

The table below provides updated guidance on production, expenses and realized prices. The Company expects to pay $75-125 million in cash income taxes for 2022 assuming $90.00/Bbl WTI oil for the remainder of the year.

2022 Updated Guidance

Low

 

High

D&C Capital Expenditures ($MM)

$890

 

$920

Land, Midstream & Other Capital Expenditures ($MM)

$80

 

$100

Total Production (MBoe/d)

166

 

170

Oil Production (MBbl/d)

74

 

76

% Liquids

68%

 

70%

Realized Oil Price ($/Bbl relative to WTI)

$(3.00)

 

$(4.00)

Lease Operating Expenses ($/Boe)

$2.65

 

$2.80

Gathering, Transportation and Processing Expenses ($/Boe)

$4.60

 

$4.80

Midstream Operating Expenses ($/Boe)

$0.45

 

$0.55

Recurring Cash G&A Expenses ($MM, 4Q22)

$22

 

$24

Production Taxes (% of revenue)

8%

 

9%

Note: Guidance is forward-looking information that is subject to considerable change and numerous risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company’s control. See “Forward-Looking Statements” below.

Announces Governance Enhancements

Following a careful review by the Company’s Board of Directors (the “Board”) of the Company’s governance profile, Civitas today announced a series of governance enhancements intended to further increase the Board’s accountability to shareholders:

The Board adopted and approved, effective immediately, amendments to the Company’s bylaws, which provide, among other things:

  • for majority voting in uncontested director elections, and
  • for “proxy access” that allows a stockholder, or a group of stockholders to nominate and include in our annual meeting proxy materials director nominees, subject to certain conditions.

In addition, the Board approved and recommended for adoption by our stockholders at our 2023 annual meeting amendments to our Certificate of Incorporation that would, among other things:

  • allow special meetings to be called at request of stockholders, subject to certain conditions;
  • allow stockholders to act by written consent, subject to certain conditions;

Further information on the foregoing governance changes is detailed in the Company’s Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on October 31, 2022.

Conference Call Information

The Company plans to host a conference call to discuss third quarter results at 8 a.m. MT (10 a.m. ET) on November 1, 2022. A live webcast and replay will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at www.civiresources.com. Dial-in information for the conference call is included below.

Type

Phone Number

Passcode

Live participant

888-510-2535

4872770

Replay

800-770-2030

4872770

About Civitas Resources, Inc.

Civitas Resources, Inc. is Colorado’s first carbon neutral oil and gas producer and is focused on developing and producing crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Colorado’s Denver-Julesburg Basin. The Company is committed to pursuing compelling economic returns and cash flow while delivering best-in-class cost leadership and capital efficiency. Civitas is dedicated to safety, environmental responsibility, and implementing industry leading practices to create a positive local impact. For more information about Civitas, please visit www.civiresources.com.

Forward-Looking Statements and Cautionary Statements

Certain statements in this press release concerning future opportunities for Civitas, future financial performance and condition, guidance and any other statements regarding Civitas’ future expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, financial conditions, assumptions or future events or performance that are not historical facts are “forward-looking” statements based on assumptions currently believed to be valid. Forward-looking statements are all statements other than statements of historical facts. The words “anticipate,” “believe,” “ensure,” “expect,” “if,” “intend,” “estimate,” “probable,” “project,” “forecasts,” “predict,” “outlook,” “aim,” “will,” “could,” “should,” “would,” “potential,” “may,” “might,” “anticipate,” “likely” “plan,” “positioned,” “strategy,” and similar expressions or other words of similar meaning, and the negatives thereof, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements are intended to be subject to the safe harbor provided by Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated, including, but not limited to, the ultimate timing, outcome and results of integrating the legacy operations of Civitas; changes in capital markets and the ability of Civitas to finance operations in the manner expected; the effects of commodity prices; the risks of oil and gas activities; and the fact that operating costs and business disruption may be greater than expected. Additionally, risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated also include: declines or volatility in the prices we receive for our oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; general economic conditions, whether internationally, nationally or in the regional and local market areas in which we do business, including any future economic downturn, the impact of inflation, disruption in the financial markets and the availability of credit; the effects of disruption of our operations or excess supply of oil and natural gas due to world health events, including the COVID-19 pandemic and the actions by certain oil and natural gas producing countries; the continuing effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, including any recurrence or the worsening thereof; the ability of our customers to meet their obligations to us; our access to capital; our ability to generate sufficient cash flow from operations, borrowings, or other sources to enable us to fully develop our undeveloped acreage positions; the presence or recoverability of estimated oil and natural gas reserves and the actual future sales volume rates and associated costs; uncertainties associated with estimates of proved oil and gas reserves; the possibility that the industry may be subject to future local, state, and federal regulatory or legislative actions (including additional taxes and changes in environmental regulation); environmental risks; seasonal weather conditions; lease stipulations; drilling and operating risks, including the risks associated with the employment of horizontal drilling and completion techniques; our ability to acquire adequate supplies of water for drilling and completion operations; availability of oilfield equipment, services, and personnel; exploration and development risks; operational interruption of centralized oil and natural gas processing facilities; competition in the oil and natural gas industry; management’s ability to execute our plans to meet our goals; our ability to attract and retain key members of our senior management and key technical employees; our ability to maintain effective internal controls; access to adequate gathering systems and pipeline take-away capacity; our ability to secure adequate processing capacity for natural gas we produce, to secure adequate transportation for oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids we produce, and to sell the oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids at market prices; costs and other risks associated with perfecting title for mineral rights in some of our properties; political conditions in or affecting other producing countries, including conflicts in or relating to the Middle East, South America, and Russia (including the current events involving Russia and Ukraine), and other sustained military campaigns or acts of terrorism or sabotage; and other economic, competitive, governmental, legislative, regulatory, geopolitical, and technological factors that may negatively impact our businesses, operations, or pricing. Expectations regarding business outlook, including changes in revenue, pricing, capital expenditures, cash flow generation, strategies for our operations, oil and natural gas market conditions, legal, economic and regulatory conditions, and environmental matters are only forecasts regarding these matters.

Additional information concerning other risk factors is also contained in Civitas’ most recently filed Annual Reports on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, Current Reports on Form 8-K and other Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) filings. Civitas undertakes no duty to publicly update these statements except as required by law.

Schedule 1: Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income

(in thousands, except for per share amounts, unaudited)

 

 

Three Months Ended September 30,

 

Nine Months Ended September 30,

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

Operating net revenues:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Oil, natural gas, and NGL sales

$

1,007,951

 

 

$

189,963

 

 

$

2,977,125

 

 

$

420,157

 

Operating expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Lease operating expense

 

45,063

 

 

 

11,560

 

 

 

122,959

 

 

 

28,649

 

Midstream operating expense

 

9,214

 

 

 

3,163

 

 

 

22,395

 

 

 

11,314

 

Gathering, transportation, and processing

 

84,482

 

 

 

14,105

 

 

 

214,404

 

 

 

32,793

 

Severance and ad valorem taxes

 

85,029

 

 

 

9,205

 

 

 

234,203

 

 

 

23,622

 

Exploration

 

4,355

 

 

 

1,513

 

 

 

6,436

 

 

 

5,156

 

Depreciation, depletion, and amortization

 

212,070

 

 

 

35,604

 

 

 

601,449

 

 

 

89,433

 

Abandonment and impairment of unproved properties

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

17,975

 

 

 

2,215

 

Unused commitments

 

193

 

 

 

3,364

 

 

 

2,700

 

 

 

7,692

 

Bad debt expense (recovery)

 

(11

)

 

 

279

 

 

 

(7

)

 

 

279

 

Merger transaction costs

 

1,814

 

 

 

5,580

 

 

 

23,766

 

 

 

27,121

 

General and administrative expense (including $10,244, $2,289, $24,469, and $6,096, respectively, of stock-based compensation)

 

37,296

 

 

 

11,724

 

 

 

102,682

 

 

 

33,119

 

Total operating expenses

 

479,505

 

 

 

96,097

 

 

 

1,348,962

 

 

 

261,393

 

Other income (expense):

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Derivative gain (loss)

 

9,281

 

 

 

(36,224

)

 

 

(358,862

)

 

 

(133,613

)

Interest expense

 

(7,468

)

 

 

(3,025

)

 

 

(24,650

)

 

 

(6,685

)

Gain (loss) on property transactions, net

 

(938

)

 

 

951

 

 

 

15,859

 

 

 

951

 

Other income

 

12,769

 

 

 

687

 

 

 

17,865

 

 

 

964

 

Total other income (expense)

 

13,644

 

 

 

(37,611

)

 

 

(349,788

)

 

 

(138,383

)

Income from operations before income taxes

 

542,090

 

 

 

56,255

 

 

 

1,278,375

 

 

 

20,381

 

Income tax expense

 

(136,338

)

 

 

(15,596

)

 

 

(312,163

)

 

 

(5,160

)

Net income

$

405,752

 

 

$

40,659

 

 

$

966,212

 

 

$

15,221

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Comprehensive income

$

405,752

 

 

$

40,659

 

 

$

966,212

 

 

$

15,221

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income per common share:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

$

4.77

 

 

$

1.32

 

 

$

11.37

 

 

$

0.55

 

Diluted

$

4.74

 

 

$

1.31

 

 

$

11.30

 

 

$

0.55

 

Weighted-average common shares outstanding

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

85,069

 

 

 

30,849

 

 

 

84,968

 

 

 

27,485

 

Diluted

 

85,554

 

 

 

31,138

 

 

 

85,495

 

 

 

27,839

 

Schedule 2: Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(in thousands, unaudited)

 

 

Three Months Ended September 30,

 

Nine Months Ended September 30,

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

Cash flows from operating activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income

$

405,752

 

 

$

40,659

 

 

$

966,212

 

 

$

15,221

 

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Depreciation, depletion, and amortization

 

212,070

 

 

 

35,604

 

 

 

601,449

 

 

 

89,433

 

Deferred income tax expense

 

114,326

 

 

 

15,596

 

 

 

239,766

 

 

 

5,368

 

Abandonment and impairment of unproved properties

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

17,975

 

 

 

2,215

 

Stock-based compensation

 

10,244

 

 

 

2,289

 

 

 

24,469

 

 

 

6,096

 

Amortization of deferred financing costs

 

1,139

 

 

 

437

 

 

 

3,319

 

 

 

963

 

Derivative (gain) loss

 

(9,281

)

 

 

36,224

 

 

 

358,862

 

 

 

133,613

 

Derivative cash settlements loss

 

(143,911

)

 

 

(26,546

)

 

 

(492,120

)

 

 

(50,536

)

(Gain) loss on property transactions, net

 

938

 

 

 

(951

)

 

 

(15,859

)

 

 

(951

)

Other

 

47

 

 

 

49

 

 

 

202

 

 

 

14

 

Changes in current assets and liabilities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Accounts receivable, net

 

71,803

 

 

 

(2,364

)

 

 

39,027

 

 

 

(17,050

)

Prepaid expenses and other assets

 

4,480

 

 

 

(256

)

 

 

(2,099

)

 

 

2,244

 

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

 

48,823

 

 

 

12,932

 

 

 

241,662

 

 

 

9,504

 

Settlement of asset retirement obligations

 

(6,335

)

 

 

(989

)

 

 

(18,002

)

 

 

(3,891

)

Net cash provided by operating activities

 

710,095

 

 

 

112,684

 

 

 

1,964,863

 

 

 

192,243

 

Cash flows from investing activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Acquisition of oil and natural gas properties

 

(71,167

)

 

 

(71

)

 

 

(374,769

)

 

 

(620

)

Cash acquired

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

44,310

 

 

 

49,827

 

Exploration and development of oil and natural gas properties

 

(241,772

)

 

 

(46,938

)

 

 

(708,958

)

 

 

(104,207

)

Purchases of carbon offsets

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(7,196

)

 

 

 

Additions to other property and equipment

 

(163

)

 

 

(34

)

 

 

(97

)

 

 

(72

)

Other

 

9

 

 

 

204

 

 

 

126

 

 

 

204

 

Net cash used in investing activities

 

(313,093

)

 

 

(46,839

)

 

 

(1,046,584

)

 

 

(54,868

)

Cash flows from financing activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Proceeds from credit facility

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

100,000

 

 

 

155,000

 

Payments to credit facility

 

 

 

 

(39,000

)

 

 

(100,000

)

 

 

(249,000

)

Redemption of senior notes

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(100,000

)

 

 

 

Proceeds from exercise of stock options

 

30

 

 

 

307

 

 

 

232

 

 

 

716

 

Dividends paid

 

(150,823

)

 

 

(10,809

)

 

 

(370,591

)

 

 

(21,598

)

Payment of employee tax withholdings in exchange for the return of common stock

 

(3,322

)

 

 

(74

)

 

 

(19,062

)

 

 

(2,890

)

Deferred financing costs

 

 

 

 

(262

)

 

 

(1,174

)

 

 

(3,915

)

Other

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(21

)

Net cash used in financing activities

 

(154,115

)

 

 

(49,838

)

 

 

(490,595

)

 

 

(121,708

)

Net change in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash

 

242,887

 

 

 

16,007

 

 

 

427,684

 

 

 

15,667

 

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Beginning of period (1)

 

439,353

 

 

 

24,505

 

 

 

254,556

 

 

 

24,845

 

End of period (1)

$

682,240

 

 

$

40,512

 

 

$

682,240

 

 

$

40,512

 

(1) Includes $0.1 million of restricted cash and consists of funds for road maintenance and repairs that is presented in other noncurrent assets within the accompanying unaudited condensed consolidated balance sheets (“balance sheets”) as of September 30, 2022 and 2021.

Schedule 3: Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands, unaudited)

 

 

September 30, 2022

 

December 31, 2021

ASSETS

 

 

 

Current assets:

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

$

682,138

 

 

$

254,454

 

Accounts receivable, net:

 

 

 

Oil, natural gas, and NGL sales

 

337,946

 

 

 

362,262

 

Joint interest and other

 

101,401

 

 

 

66,390

 

Prepaid expenses and other

 

33,069

 

 

 

21,052

 

Inventory of oilfield equipment

 

27,488

 

 

 

12,386

 

Derivative assets

 

5,727

 

 

 

3,393

 

Total current assets

 

1,187,769

 

 

 

719,937

 

Property and equipment (successful efforts method):

 

 

 

Proved properties

 

6,538,973

 

 

 

5,457,213

 

Less: accumulated depreciation, depletion, and amortization

 

(1,010,340

)

 

 

(430,201

)

Total proved properties, net

 

5,528,633

 

 

 

5,027,012

 

Unproved properties

 

631,117

 

 

 

688,895

 

Wells in progress

 

251,779

 

 

 

177,296

 

Other property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $6,715 in 2022 and $4,742 in 2021

 

49,764

 

 

 

51,639

 

Total property and equipment, net

 

6,461,293

 

 

 

5,944,842

 

Long-term derivative assets

 

2,764

 

 

 

 

Right-of-use assets

 

28,150

 

 

 

39,885

 

Deferred income tax assets

 

 

 

 

22,284

 

Other noncurrent assets

 

8,821

 

 

 

14,085

 

Total assets

$

7,688,797

 

 

$

6,741,033

 

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY

 

 

 

Current liabilities:

 

 

 

Accounts payable and accrued expenses

$

288,720

 

 

$

246,188

 

Production taxes payable

 

282,893

 

 

 

144,408

 

Oil and natural gas revenue distribution payable

 

494,548

 

 

 

466,233

 

Lease liability

 

15,616

 

 

 

18,873

 

Derivative liability

 

144,176

 

 

 

219,804

 

Income tax payable

 

18,897

 

 

 

 

Asset retirement obligations

 

24,000

 

 

 

24,000

 

Total current liabilities

 

1,268,850

 

 

 

1,119,506

 

Long-term liabilities:

 

 

 

Senior notes

 

392,897

 

 

 

491,710

 

Lease liability

 

13,122

 

 

 

21,398

 

Ad valorem taxes

 

304,016

 

 

 

232,147

 

Derivative liability

 

32,916

 

 

 

19,959

 

Deferred income tax liabilities

 

221,904

 

 

 

 

Asset retirement obligations

 

201,567

 

 

 

201,315

 

Total liabilities

 

2,435,272

 

 

 

2,086,035

 

Commitments and contingencies

 

 

 

Stockholders’ equity:

 

 

 

Preferred stock, $.01 par value, 25,000,000 shares authorized, none outstanding

 

 

 

 

 

Common stock, $.01 par value, 225,000,000 shares authorized, 85,105,363 and 84,572,846 issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively

 

4,917

 

 

 

4,912

 

Additional paid-in capital

 

4,204,742

 

 

 

4,199,108

 

Retained earnings

 

1,043,866

 

 

 

450,978

 

Total stockholders’ equity

 

5,253,525

 

 

 

4,654,998

 

Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity

$

7,688,797

 

 

$

6,741,033

 

Schedule 4: Per unit cash cost margins

(unaudited)

 

 

 

Three Months Ended September 30,

 

Nine Months Ended September 30,

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

 

Percent Change

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

 

Percent Change

Crude oil equivalent sales volumes (MBoe)

 

 

16,218

 

 

 

4,025

 

 

303

%

 

 

46,474

 

 

 

9,752

 

 

377

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Realized price (before derivatives) (1)

 

$

62.10

 

 

$

46.80

 

 

33

%

 

$

64.00

 

 

$

42.74

 

 

50

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Per unit costs ($/Boe)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Lease operating expense

 

$

2.78

 

 

$

2.87

 

 

(3

) %

 

$

2.65

 

 

$

2.94

 

 

(10

) %

RMI net effective cost (1)

 

$

0.52

 

 

$

0.38

 

 

37

%

 

$

0.43

 

 

$

0.82

 

 

(48

) %

Gathering, transportation, and processing

 

$

5.21

 

 

$

3.50

 

 

49

%

 

$

4.61

 

 

$

3.36

 

 

37

%

Severance and ad valorem taxes

 

$

5.24

 

 

$

2.29

 

 

129

%

 

$

5.04

 

 

$

2.42

 

 

108

%

Recurring cash general and administrative (2)

 

$

1.33

 

 

$

2.31

 

 

(42

) %

 

$

1.43

 

 

$

2.62

 

 

(45

) %

Interest expense

 

$

0.46

 

 

$

0.75

 

 

(39

) %

 

$

0.53

 

 

$

0.69

 

 

(23

) %

Total cash costs

 

$

15.54

 

 

$

12.10

 

 

28

%

 

$

14.69

 

 

$

12.85

 

 

14

%

Cash cost margin (before derivatives)

 

$

46.56

 

 

$

34.70

 

 

34

%

 

$

49.31

 

 

$

29.89

 

 

65

%

Derivative cash settlements

 

$

(8.87

)

 

$

(6.60

)

 

34

%

 

$

(10.59

)

 

$

(5.18

)

 

104

%

Cash cost margin (after derivatives)

 

$

37.69

 

 

$

28.10

 

 

34

%

 

$

38.72

 

 

$

24.71

 

 

57

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Non-cash and non-recurring items

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Depreciation, depletion, and amortization

 

$

13.08

 

 

$

8.85

 

 

48

%

 

$

12.94

 

 

$

9.17

 

 

41

%

Non-cash and non-recurring general and administrative

 

$

0.97

 

 

$

0.61

 

 

59

%

 

$

0.78

 

 

$

0.77

 

 

1

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(1) Realized prices exclude $0.8 million, $1.6 million, $2.6 million, and $3.3 million of oil transportation and gas gathering revenues from third parties, which do not have associated sales volumes for three months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021, and nine months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively. Alternatively, the aforementioned oil transportation and gas gathering revenues from third parties have been netted against the midstream operating expense to arrive at the RMI net effective cost. See Schedule 8 for a reconciliation from GAAP midstream operating expense to RMI net effective cost.

(2) Recurring cash general and administrative expense excludes stock-based compensation, cash severance costs, and other non-recurring fees. Please see Schedule 7 for a reconciliation from GAAP G&A to recurring cash G&A.

Schedule 5: Adjusted Net Income

(in thousands, except per share amounts, unaudited)

Adjusted net income is a supplemental non-GAAP financial measure that is used by management to present a more comparable, recurring profitability between periods. Management believes adjusted net income provides external users of the Company’s consolidated financial statements such as industry analysts, investors, lenders, and rating agencies with additional information to assist in their analysis of the Company. The Company defines adjusted net income as net income after adjusting for (1) the impact of certain non-cash items and one-time transactions and correspondingly (2) the related tax effect in each period. Adjusted net income is not a measure of net income as determined by GAAP.

The following table presents a reconciliation of the GAAP financial measure of net income to the non-GAAP financial measure of adjusted net income.

 

Three Months Ended September 30,

 

Nine Months Ended September 30,

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

Net income

$

405,752

 

 

$

40,659

 

 

$

966,212

 

 

$

15,221

 

Adjustments to net income:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Abandonment and impairment of unproved properties

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

17,975

 

 

 

2,215

 

Unused commitments

 

193

 

 

 

3,364

 

 

 

2,700

 

 

 

7,692

 

Stock-based compensation (1)

 

10,244

 

 

 

2,289

 

 

 

24,469

 

 

 

6,096

 

Non-recurring general and administrative expense (1)

 

5,481

 

 

 

150

 

 

 

11,816

 

 

 

1,444

 

Merger transaction costs

 

1,814

 

 

 

5,580

 

 

 

23,766

 

 

 

27,121

 

(Gain) loss on property transactions, net

 

938

 

 

 

(951

)

 

 

(15,859

)

 

 

(951

)

Derivative (gain) loss

 

(9,281

)

 

 

36,224

 

 

 

358,862

 

 

 

133,613

 

Derivative cash settlement loss

 

(143,911

)

 

 

(26,546

)

 

 

(492,120

)

 

 

(50,536

)

Other

 

47

 

 

 

49

 

 

 

202

 

 

 

14

 

Total adjustments before taxes

 

(134,475

)

 

 

20,159

 

 

 

(68,189

)

 

 

126,708

 

Tax effect of adjustments (2)

 

33,081

 

 

 

(4,959

)

 

 

16,774

 

 

 

(31,170

)

Total adjustments after taxes

 

(101,394

)

 

 

15,200

 

 

 

(51,415

)

 

 

95,538

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Adjusted net income

$

304,358

 

 

$

55,859

 

 

$

914,797

 

 

$

110,759

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Adjusted net income per diluted share

$

3.56

 

 

$

1.79

 

 

$

10.70

 

 

$

3.98

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Diluted weighted-average common shares outstanding

 

85,554

 

 

 

31,138

 

 

 

85,495

 

 

 

27,839

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(1) Included as a portion of general and administrative expense in the condensed consolidated statements of operations and comprehensive income.

(2) Estimated using the federal and state effective tax rate of 24.6%.

Schedule 6: Adjusted EBITDAX

(in thousands, unaudited)

Adjusted EBITDAX is a supplemental non-GAAP financial measure that is used by management to provide a metric of the Company's ability to internally generate funds for exploration and development of oil and gas properties. The metric excludes items which are non-recurring in nature. Management believes Adjusted EBITDAX provides external users of the Company’s consolidated financial statements such as industry analysts, investors, lenders, and rating agencies with additional information to assist in their analysis of the Company. The Company defines Adjusted EBITDAX as earnings before interest, income taxes, depreciation, depletion, and amortization, impairment, exploration expenses and other similar non-cash and non-recurring charges. Adjusted EBITDAX is not a measure of net income or cash flows as determined by GAAP.

The following table presents a reconciliation of the GAAP financial measure of net income to the non-GAAP financial measure of Adjusted EBITDAX.

 

Three Months Ended September 30,

 

Nine Months Ended September 30,

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

Net income

$

405,752

 

 

$

40,659

 

 

$

966,212

 

 

$

15,221

 

Exploration

 

4,355

 

 

 

1,513

 

 

 

6,436

 

 

 

5,156

 

Depreciation, depletion, and amortization

 

212,070

 

 

 

35,604

 

 

 

601,449

 

 

 

89,433

 

Abandonment and impairment of unproved properties

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

17,975

 

 

 

2,215

 

Stock-based compensation (1)

 

10,244

 

 

 

2,289

 

 

 

24,469

 

 

 

6,096

 

Non-recurring general and administrative expense (1)

 

5,481

 

 

 

150

 

 

 

11,816

 

 

 

1,444

 

Merger transaction costs

 

1,814

 

 

 

5,580

 

 

 

23,766

 

 

 

27,121

 

Unused commitments

 

193

 

 

 

3,364

 

 

 

2,700

 

 

 

7,692

 

(Gain) loss on property transactions, net

 

938

 

 

 

(951

)

 

 

(15,859

)

 

 

(951

)

Interest expense

 

7,468

 

 

 

3,025

 

 

 

24,650

 

 

 

6,685

 

Derivative (gain) loss

 

(9,281

)

 

 

36,224

 

 

 

358,862

 

 

 

133,613

 

Derivative cash settlements loss

 

(143,911

)

 

 

(26,546

)

 

 

(492,120

)

 

 

(50,536

)

Income tax expense

 

136,338

 

 

 

15,596

 

 

 

312,163

 

 

 

5,160

 

Adjusted EBITDAX

$

631,461

 

 

$

116,507

 

 

$

1,842,519

 

 

$

248,349

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(1) Included as a portion of general and administrative expense in the consolidated statement of operations and comprehensive income.

Schedule 7: Recurring Cash G&A

(in thousands, unaudited)

Recurring cash G&A is a supplemental non-GAAP financial measure that is used by management to provide only the cash portion of its G&A expense, which can be used to evaluate cost management and operating efficiency on a comparable basis from period to period. Management believes recurring cash G&A provides external users of the Company’s consolidated financial statements such as industry analysts, investors, lenders, and rating agencies with additional information to assist in their analysis of the Company. The Company defines recurring cash G&A as GAAP general and administrative expense exclusive of the Company's stock-based compensation and one-time charges. The Company refers to recurring cash G&A to provide typical recurring cash G&A costs that are planned for in a given period. Recurring cash G&A is not a fully inclusive measure of general and administrative expense as determined by GAAP.

The following table presents a reconciliation of the GAAP financial measure of general and administrative expense to the non-GAAP financial measure of recurring cash G&A.

 

 

Three Months Ended September 30,

 

Nine Months Ended September 30,

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

General and administrative expense

 

$

37,296

 

 

$

11,724

 

 

$

102,682

 

 

$

33,119

 

Stock-based compensation

 

 

(10,244

)

 

 

(2,289

)

 

 

(24,469

)

 

 

(6,096

)

Non-recurring general and administrative expense (1)

 

 

(5,481

)

 

 

(150

)

 

 

(11,816

)

 

 

(1,444

)

Recurring Cash G&A

 

$

21,571

 

 

$

9,285

 

 

$

66,397

 

 

$

25,579

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(1) For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022, non-recurring general and administrative expense represents certain one-time expenditures including, but not limited to, donations towards humanitarian relief in Ukraine, cash severance costs, and CEO transition costs. For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021, non-recurring general and administrative expense represents certain one-time expenditures including, but not limited to, legal fees and penalties assumed through the HighPoint Merger.

Schedule 8: RMI Net Effective Cost

(in thousands, unaudited)

RMI net effective cost is a supplemental non-GAAP financial measure that is used by management to assess only the net cash impact the Company’s wholly owned subsidiary, Rocky Mountain Infrastructure, LLC, has on the Company’s consolidated financials. Management believes the net effective cost provides external users of the Company’s consolidated financial statements, such as industry analysts, investors, lenders, and rating agencies, with additional information to assist in their analysis of the Company. The Company defines the RMI net effective cost as GAAP midstream operating expense less revenue generated from working interest partners utilizing the RMI assets.

The following table presents a reconciliation of the GAAP financial measures of midstream operating expense and RMI working interest partner revenue to the non-GAAP financial measure of RMI net effective cost.

 

 

Three Months Ended September 30,

 

Nine Months Ended September 30,

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

Midstream operating expense

 

$

9,214

 

 

$

3,163

 

 

$

22,395

 

 

$

11,314

 

RMI working interest partner revenue

 

 

(781

)

 

 

(1,635

)

 

 

(2,630

)

 

 

(3,302

)

RMI net effective cost

 

$

8,433

 

 

$

1,528

 

 

$

19,765

 

 

$

8,012

 

Schedule 9: Free Cash Flow

(in thousands, unaudited)

Free cash flow is a supplemental non-GAAP financial measure that is calculated as net cash provided by operating activities before changes in current assets and liabilities less exploration and development of oil and natural gas properties before changes in working capital related to drilling expenditures. Civitas believes free cash flow provides a useful measure of available cash generated by operating activities for other investing and financing activities.

The following table presents a reconciliation of the GAAP financial measure of net cash provided by operating activities to the non-GAAP financial measure of free cash flow.

 

 

Three Months Ended September 30,

 

Nine Months Ended September 30,

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

Net cash provided by operating activities

 

$

710,095

 

 

$

112,684

 

 

$

1,964,863

 

 

$

192,243

 

Add back: changes in current assets and liabilities

 

 

(118,771

)

 

 

(9,323

)

 

 

(260,588

)

 

 

9,193

 

Cash flow from operations before changes in operating assets and liabilities

 

 

591,324

 

 

 

103,361

 

 

 

1,704,275

 

 

 

201,436

 

Less: exploration and development of oil and natural gas properties

 

 

(241,772

)

 

 

(46,938

)

 

 

(708,958

)

 

 

(104,207

)

Less: changes in working capital related to drilling expenditures

 

 

2,699

 

 

 

(5,890

)

 

 

33

 

 

 

(22,175

)

Free cash flow

 

$

352,251

 

 

$

50,533

 

 

$

995,350

 

 

$

75,054

 

 

