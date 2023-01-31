PHILADELPHIA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 31, 2023--
Angeion Group today announces a settlement has been reached with Google in an antitrust class action lawsuit about the Google Play store. The lawsuit was brought by U.S. app developers alleging that Google monopolized (or attempted to monopolize) markets related to the distribution of Android OS apps and in-app products in violation of U.S. and California law. Google denies all allegations and the settlement is not an admission of wrongdoing by Google.
You may be included in this settlement and entitled to receive a payment if you are or were a U.S. developer of any Android OS application or in-app product (including subscriptions) that:
- Sold an application or in-app product (including subscriptions) for a non-zero price between August 17, 2016 and December 31, 2021;
- Paid Google a service fee greater than 15% on at least one such transaction between August 17, 2016 and December 31, 2021; and
- Earned proceeds between U.S. $0 and U.S. $2,000,000.00 through Google Play in every calendar year between and inclusive of 2016 and 2021. For this purpose, the 2016 calendar year shall consist of August 17, 2016 through December 31, 2016.
U.S. developers who meet this criteria are entitled to a minimum cash payment ranging from $250 to amounts exceeding $200,000.
For more information, including the full Notice, Payment Selection Form, and Settlement Agreement go to www.googleplaydevelopersettlement.com, contact the Settlement Administrator at 1-844-423-3488, or email your questions to info@googleplaydevelopersettlement.com.
PLEASE DO NOT TELEPHONE THE COURT OR THE COURT CLERK'S OFFICE TO INQUIRE ABOUT THIS SETTLEMENT OR THE CLAIM PROCESS. All questions regarding the Settlement or claims process should be directed to the Settlement Administrator.
