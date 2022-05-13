MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 13, 2022--
Leading medical payment integrity provider ClaimLogiq has just earned two prestigious honors as the company continues to grow and attract top talent.
Inc. Magazine named ClaimLogiq the top-growing company in all of South Carolina - racking up an astounding 328% growth rate. ClaimLogiq ranks as the 41 st fastest growing company across the nine-state Southeast U.S. region.
Additionally, ClaimLogiq just earned the Top Workplaces in South Carolina 2022 Award, which is based on employee engagement survey scores done by the independent firm Energage. ClaimLogiq is one of just 67 employers to have earned the honor.
“Earning the top growth ranking in South Carolina and Top Workplace are honors that reflect the amazing team we have assembled to bring innovation to the medical bill review process,” said Todd Hill, ClaimLogiq CEO & Co-Founder. “ClaimLogiq’s growth and success have been driven by our passion for solving our clients' specialized needs through a unique and balanced approach of technology and automation.”
The top growth honor is another mark of ClaimLogiq’s success in the past year which includes:
- Janene Hill, EVP & Co-Founder, on First 250 Forbes & Next 1000 lists
- Inaugural rank #726 on the Inc. 5000 List
- Great Place to Work® Certified™ (2yrs in a row)
ClaimLogiq’s growth will continue, as it is actively working to strengthen its market position and reach. ClaimLogiq began in 2013 through the vision of Todd and Janene Hill. The husband-and-wife tech team has never lost focus on pushing forward to find innovative solutions for complex medical payment issues.
“It’s been almost 10 years since our initial goal to save our clients’ precious health care dollars through developing innovative tools,” said Janene Hill, ClaimLogiq co-founder & Executive Vice President. “Back then, we would never have imagined becoming a top growth and highly desired workplace. These awards will power us moving forward.”
About ClaimLogiq
ClaimLogiqis a healthcare technology company delivering a proactive approach to payment integrity through a powerful, simplified solution - TrueCost. ClaimLogiq's groundbreaking technology impacts millions of lives annually in the pursuit of higher quality of healthcare for all. Visit our website and follow us on LinkedIn.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220512005869/en/
CONTACT: Brian DeRoy
843-405-3569
KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA SOUTH CAROLINA
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: DATA MANAGEMENT HEALTH TECHNOLOGY PRACTICE MANAGEMENT SOFTWARE GENERAL HEALTH
SOURCE: ClaimLogiq
Copyright Business Wire 2022.
PUB: 05/13/2022 08:07 AM/DISC: 05/13/2022 08:07 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220512005869/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.