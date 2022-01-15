FILE - A staff member stands near a sign outlining COVID-19 protection measures during the Experience Beijing Ice Hockey Domestic Test Activity, a test event for the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics, at the National Indoor Stadium in Beijing, on Nov. 10, 2021. The prevention protocols will be similar to those at the Tokyo Games this summer, but tighter. It won't be a stretch for Beijing organizers, with China having maintained its zero-tolerance policy to the virus nationally since early in the pandemic.