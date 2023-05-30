COLUMBUS, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 30, 2023--
Clarametyx Biosciences Inc. (“Clarametyx”), a clinical stage biotechnology company developing targeted, immune-enabling biologic therapies to counter persistent infections associated with biofilms, today announced the appointment of Dr. Jeffrey Almond to the company’s scientific advisory board (SAB). The company also announced the departure of Dr. Elyse Seltzer, who is stepping down to take a consultant role as a Senior Therapeutic Subject Matter Expert to the federal public health agency BARDA (Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority).
“We humbly welcome Dr. Almond to our expert advisory group as we progress into clinical activities with our lead program, and look forward to Dr. Almond’s valuable expertise and insights that will help inform our accelerating vaccine preclinical development activities,” said David Richards, Chief Executive Officer. “As our advisory panel evolves, we are disappointed to lose Dr. Seltzer’s counsel; yet we are extremely grateful for her contributions to our company and wish her well as she begins a new chapter with BARDA.”
Dr. Almond is a visiting professor of microbiology at the Sir William Dunn School, University of Oxford, and a scientific advisory consultant. He was previously the global head of research at Sanofi Pasteur, and a professor at the University of Reading. He has published extensively in the field of virology and vaccination and has served in numerous advisory roles addressing significant global viral and bacterial microbiological threats. He is an elected fellow of the American Academy of Microbiology. Dr. Almond received his doctorate in virology from University of Cambridge, and a bachelor of science degree in microbiology and biochemistry from the University of Leeds.
Dr. Elyse Seltzer has been a member of Clarametyx’s SAB since 2021. She most recently served as Chief Development Officer at UroGen Pharma, where she led the clinical development of JELMYTO for the treatment of low-grade upper tract urothelial carcinoma. Prior to joining UroGen, Dr. Seltzer served as Chief Medical Officer of Nabriva Therapeutics where she was responsible for the company’s clinical development of Xenleta (lefamulin) for community-acquired pneumonia.
About Clarametyx Biosciences
Clarametyx Biosciences is combating the formidable challenge of persistent and recalcitrant infections through an innovative technology platform targeting the biofilm—a protective layer around bacteria—to enable a more effective immune response and antibiotic intervention. The Columbus, Ohio-based company is building a dynamic pipeline of immune-enabling therapies and vaccines for life-threatening bacterial infections associated with biofilms, with a near-term focus on challenging respiratory infections. For more information, visit us on the web or on LinkedIn.
