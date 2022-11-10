SUNNYVALE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 10, 2022--
Clari, the leader in Revenue Collaboration & Governance (RevCG), today announced the appointment of Leonid Igolnik as Executive Vice President of Engineering. Bringing extensive experience in B2B software as a service (SaaS), mergers & acquisitions, and scaling teams across geographies, Igolnik will help Clari double down on its product development to drive the next wave of growth for the company. Igolnik will be responsible for overseeing the expansion of Clari’s product offering to address all functional use cases and needs of modern revenue teams, from representatives to executives.
“The Clari Revenue Platform continues to evolve to include more of the features customers want and need, and Leonid is the right leader to help guide this next wave of product development,” said Andy Byrne, co-founder and CEO of Clari. “As we cement our position as the pioneer and leader of the revenue collaboration and governance category, Leonid’s invaluable experience in leading global teams to deliver on new products will help us continue to bring value for customers.”
Igolnik brings 25 years of experience in the enterprise software industry, including leadership roles as executive vice president of engineering at SignalFx, vice president of product development at Taleo and Oracle, and vice president of engineering at CA Technologies. In each of his roles, he has helped organizations grow their engineering organizations by supporting research & development and operating with a customer-first mindset.
“Data science, machine learning, and artificial intelligence are the next wave of disruption in the enterprise software market, and Clari’s Revenue Platform is one of the best examples I’ve seen of these technologies delivering real value for customers,” Igolnik said. “I’m excited to help make Clari’s category POV more tangible for customers, enhancing collaboration and governance features, as well as helping drive Clari’s expansion to international and non-tech industries.”
Igolnik joins Clari as the company continues to experience accelerated growth, having recently announced its new Optimize product, which gives customers the unprecedented ability to control revenue leak. In addition, the company closed on a Blackstone-led $225 million Series F investment round in January, raising the company’s total valuation to more than $2.6 billion. This investment is helping to fuel an expansion phase that will add to its base of more than 500 customers globally, as well as add to its employee headcount.
