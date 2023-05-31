VANCOUVER, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 31, 2023--
Clariti, the fastest-growing government permitting and licensing software company in North America, is thrilled to announce the industry-changing acquisition of Camino Technologies, the top emerging technology vendor in the regulatory space.
Clariti, a Vancouver-based technology company, has also closed funding to accelerate investments into the product, customer success, customer support and professional services departments for both teams. By the end of 2023, Clariti’s employee base will grow by approximately 50% year-over-year.
The acquisition of Camino solidifies Clariti's position as providing the best products for all-size governments in need of modern permitting and licensing solutions. Both companies will continue delivering intuitive, configurable software to their target markets.
“Camino has developed the best next-generation product for small and medium-sized governments that will perfectly complement Clariti’s leading enterprise permitting and licensing platform,” says Clariti Co-CEO Cyrus Symoom. “Our commitment to both products will enable us to serve governments of all sizes for decades to come.”
The entire team at Camino, including founders Nate Levine and Mike Rosengarten, are joining Clariti, bringing years of experience developing software used by over 1000 government agencies.
“This is more than just business as usual for Camino,” says Camino CEO Mike Rosengarten, "We have seen Clariti's commitment to product innovation that will now include Camino. They share in our vision of delivering exceptional customer experiences, which is why we're so excited to join forces with increased funding and support."
Clariti and Camino's software is used to deliver permitting and licensing services to over 150,000,000 people across North America. Clariti customers will be able to purchase an integration by the end of the year to Camino’s permit guide, providing an industry-leading applicant experience. There will be no service disruptions or forced upgrades as a result of the acquisition.
“We will enhance the experience for customers of both companies,” says Co-CEO Jake Dancyger, “All customers will continue to receive exceptional support and enjoy product enhancements, driven by the same teams they relied on prior to the acquisition.”
About Clariti
Clariti’s government software helps North America’s largest and fastest-growing communities deliver exceptional community development, permitting, and licensing experiences online.
Founded in 2008, Clariti is built as an alternative to code-heavy, non-configurable systems that create technology barriers for governments to meet their community’s evolving needs.
Governments should be able to dictate how their software works. To us, that means providing our customers with a system that’s maintained with clicks, not code, to relieve pressure on technical resources and better support citizens and staff.
About Camino
Camino’s mission is to transform the permitting process into an experience that is user-friendly, efficient, and transparent.
Founded in 2017, Camino has deployed software to over 100 government agencies across the country, from online interfaces for citizens to robust, automated workflow systems for staff.
Our team has decades of experience working at the interface of government and technology, and we’re unified by the belief that all communities deserve an easy way to build housing, open businesses and improve critical infrastructure.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230531005173/en/
CONTACT: Jeremy Bosch
Clariti VP, Marketing
jeremy.bosch@claritisoftware.com
250-571-0729
KEYWORD: NORTH AMERICA CANADA
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: CONGRESSIONAL NEWS/VIEWS PUBLIC POLICY/GOVERNMENT STATE/LOCAL TECHNOLOGY SOFTWARE CONSTRUCTION & PROPERTY BUILDING SYSTEMS
SOURCE: Clariti
Copyright Business Wire 2023.
PUB: 05/31/2023 01:00 PM/DISC: 05/31/2023 01:01 PM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230531005173/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.