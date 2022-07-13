Clarity Veterinary Real Estate Acquires Two Properties in Greenville, SC

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 13, 2022--
Clarity Veterinary Real Estate, which invests in veterinary office properties throughout the U.S., has completed the acquisition of two buildings in Greenville, South Carolina.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220713005195/en/
Upstate Veterinary Building Greenville, SC (Photo: Business Wire)
The buildings, which offer a combined total of 41,700 square feet, are 100% leased. The properties comprise the main campus of Upstate Veterinary Emergency + Specialty Care, the area’s largest veterinary practice.
“We are pleased by the opportunity to acquire these prime assets and to work directly with the award-winning veterinarians at Upstate in helping them make the most of their real estate both now and for the long term,” said Chip Conk, CEO of Montecito Medical. Clarity is a wholly owned subsidiary of Montecito Medical, an experienced real estate investment company that has completed more than $5 billion in medical real estate transactions.
With 40 veterinarians, Upstate Veterinary Emergency + Specialty Care is not only the largest practice in the Greenville-Spartanburg area but one of the largest in the United States. In addition to its main campus in Greenville, the group maintains a satellite office with six veterinarians in Asheville, North Carolina. Upstate Veterinary provides care for pets across an area that includes Upstate South Carolina, Western North Carolina, East Tennessee and North Georgia. The practice has received national honors from Veterinary Economics magazine (twice) and from the American Animal Hospital Association (AAHA).
At the Greenville property, veterinarians provide advanced medical, surgical, neurological, oncological, dental, and eye care for pets. As a specialty provider, the group receives a large number of its patients through referrals.
“This is the most seamless real estate transaction I have ever been involved with, thanks to the team at Clarity Ventures,” said Dermot Jevens, DACVS. “Their people and their process truly distinguish them from the rest of the market.”
The property is situated east of downtown Greenville with convenient access to Interstate 385. The fast-growing Greenville-Anderson-Mauldin MSA is the largest in South Carolina and the fourth largest in the Carolinas.
About Clarity Veterinary Real Estate
Clarity Veterinary Real Estate, part of Clarity Ventures Group, invests in veterinary and pet service buildings to help veterinary groups unlock the potential of their real estate. Clarity pioneered a unique model within the field that treats sellers and tenants as partners rather than merely participants in a transaction, with opportunities to remain invested in their property after the sale. Clarity is a wholly owned subsidiary of Montecito Medical, an experienced real estate investment company that has completed more than $5 billion in medical real estate transactions. Headquartered in Nashville, TN, Montecito has been named for four consecutive years as a “key influencer in healthcare real estate” by GlobeSt.com and the editors of Real Estate Forum . Chip Conk, the company’s CEO, was named Healthcare Real Estate Executive of the Year for 2021 by Healthcare Real Estate Insights . For more information about Clarity Ventures Group, please visitwww.clarityventuresgroup.com.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220713005195/en/
CONTACT: Brandi Meeks
VP of Marketing
bmeeks@clarityventuresgroup.com
KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA TENNESSEE NORTH CAROLINA SOUTH CAROLINA
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: VETERINARY COMMERCIAL BUILDING & REAL ESTATE CONSTRUCTION & PROPERTY PETS REIT BUILDING SYSTEMS HEALTH CONSUMER OTHER CONSTRUCTION & PROPERTY
SOURCE: Clarity Veterinary Real Estate
Copyright Business Wire 2022.
PUB: 07/13/2022 09:00 AM/DISC: 07/13/2022 09:02 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220713005195/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.